‘Little Guantánamo’ Gets Bigger
Two secretive prison units that used to almost exclusively house people said to be connected to terrorism have expanded by nearly 80 percent in 15 years, and a new unit is on the way. Formerly incarcerated people say they have been used to punish dissent.
This story was produced in partnership with The Appeal with assistance from students at Syracuse University and the Data Liberation Project.
Months after being incarcerated for his role in one of the biggest American whistleblower cases in recent history, Daniel Hale suddenly went silent. Hale’s family and friends, who had been in regular contact with him after his 2021 trial, didn’t hear from him for several days. The judge in his trial had recommended that he go through a mental health treatment program in North Carolina, and be placed somewhere near his support network in Virginia, according to sentencing documents from his case. His friends and attorneys were baffled at his disappearance until another incarcerated person found a way to tell them he’d been transferred.
Then Hale’s friend, Noor, received a call from a federal prison in Marion, Illinois.
Current Issue
“The first thing he says to me,” she recalled, “is, ‘Don’t say anything, don’t say anything. Just listen.’”
Hale told Noor, who asked to be identified by her first name only, that he had been transferred to a Communication Management Unit (CMU) in Marion. He gave her the basics: At the CMU, their calls would be live-recorded and all his communications would be closely monitored; she couldn’t put him on speaker phone because the call would be cut; he’d be able to speak to her that day for only 15 minutes, and he needed all their friends’ phone numbers so that he could try to get them approved as contacts; he wasn’t allowed to give her messages for other people.
Noor had spoken to Hale a number of times after he was sentenced to almost four years in prison for leaking classified documents about the US drone program and its civilian casualties. But most of those calls had taken place while Hale was in county jail, awaiting a prison placement. Now that he was in the federal prison system, it was clear that everything would be different.
After the call, Noor started researching CMUs. She quickly learned that the units, sometimes called “Little Guantánamo” or “Guantánamo North,” were originally built to house people the federal government alleged had connections to international terrorism. The units, located as separate sections within two federal prisons in Marion, Illinois, and Terre Haute, Indiana, consist of single cells where people are held in isolation and subjected to intense surveillance and monitoring. People in CMUs have much less access to the outside world because of their status. They have extra limits on visits, phone calls, e-mails, and even postage mail. They can communicate only with approved contacts, and all communication is meant to be monitored.
Noor, who has been friends with Hale for more than a decade, said she didn’t know why someone whose crime involved no violence would be placed there.
“I don’t know the extent to which they were monitoring Daniel,” Noor said. “But maybe, they were like, Let’s teach him a lesson, and make sure that he isn’t able to use his voice again.’”
Hale’s case stands out among the hundreds of others who have been incarcerated in CMUs. The federal government quietly opened the two CMUs in 2006 and 2008 under a cloud of secrecy. There was no public hearing beforehand, and no apparent guidelines on the criteria authorities would use for placement in the units. When the CMUs opened, 70 percent of those incarcerated in them were Muslim men, who made up just six percent of the overall federal prison population at the time. This statistic was so startling that it became a key part of at least two separate lawsuits filed against the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) in 2009 and 2010 regarding CMU conditions and due process. Both cases were eventually dismissed because plaintiffs settled out of court or were released from the units, rendering their cases moot.
In addition to the critiques of CMUs as an Islamophobic manifestation of the US “War on Terror,” advocates have raised concerns that the units are often used to punish those who have expressed a strong opposition to American foreign policy—as Hale did so publicly.
An investigation of BOP data by The Nation and The Appeal now suggests that the federal government is expanding its use of CMUs, including with plans to build a new unit at a facility in Maryland. According to the most recent data, obtained by public records request, the number of people incarcerated in CMUs between 2007 and 2022 has increased 140 percent. Although the proportion of Muslims incarcerated in the units has decreased over time, that is largely due to the growth in the overall population. As of 2022, Muslims still made up 35 percent of the total CMU population. As of 2023, Muslims still made up 35% of the total CMU population.
Noor, who works as an organizer in Washington, DC, said she is worried that CMUs will increasingly be used to incarcerate whistleblowers like Hale, who have been prosecuted for exposing violent US policies.
Hale served in the Air Force and was stationed in Afghanistan from 2009 to 2013. It was there that he would experience what he called in a letter to the judge in his case “the most harrowing day of my life.” In 2012, a drone strike that he and his superiors deployed hit not only a man they were tracking, but also his wife and their two daughters, only 3 and 5 years old, resulting in the death of their eldest.
Two years after this incident, Hale leaked classified documents about the US drone program to a reporter. The resulting investigation, published by The Intercept, revealed the shocking number of casualties caused by drone warfare, and the flawed methods the government used to identify targets. Hale said his role in the strike on this family and his participation in the drone program pushed him to release the documents.
“The determined fighter pilot has the luxury of not having to witness the gruesome aftermath,” Hale wrote in the letter, “but what possibly could I have done to cope with the undeniable cruelties that I perpetuated?”
In July 2021, more than two years after his arrest, a federal judge sentenced Hale to 45 months in prison for violating the Espionage Act. He was released earlier this summer.
Hale did not respond to e-mails regarding this investigation.
In January, the BOP inked a $2.8 million contract with Virginia-based construction company PROCON International to convert a medium-security prison in Cumberland, Maryland, into a CMU. PROCON CEO Aziz Elham confirmed the conversion project in a text to The Nation and The Appeal, though neither he nor a BOP spokesperson would give further details. It remains unclear how many CMU cells the unit will contain, or if this is meant to be an additional unit or a replacement for existing units in the two other BOP facilities. In 2019, a federal prison in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, was scheduled for a mission change to become a CMU. According to the BOP, the change was never implemented.
An expansion of the CMU program may have always been the plan. According to a 2020 OIG audit of the BOP’s abilities to monitor incarcerated people, the agency had intended to establish up to six CMUs in order to better monitor “terrorist inmates.” The report, which, among many other aspects of monitoring, criticized the BOP’s list of who is or is not considered a “terrorist,” said that CMU equipment is “insufficient for BOP staff to perform adequate monitoring of certain terrorist inmate conversations.” The audit consisted of interviews with BOP staff and was conducted to “prevent further radicalization within inmates.”
In response to early scrutiny—including from members of Congress—over the high population of Muslims in CMUs, the BOP opened up public comment periods in 2010 and again in 2014. In 2015, the agency finally defined its policies for CMU placement, stating that connections to international or domestic terrorism were key justifications.
But internal BOP documents obtained by The Nation and The Appeal via public records request show that, despite recent criticism that the BOP is not even effectively monitoring those it has already incarcerated in CMUs, the agency has widened its criteria for CMU placement over time. CMUs are going from housing “almost exclusively” people judged by courts to have a connection to international terrorism to housing “any inmate who requires a greater level of communications monitoring.” The change in purpose of these units has resulted in some bloating, which has seen some people incarcerated in the units, like Hale, who the government admits have no ties to terrorism or even violence.