Society / Investigation / ‘Little Guantánamo’ Gets Bigger Two secretive prison units that used to almost exclusively house people said to be connected to terrorism have expanded by nearly 80 percent in 15 years, and a new unit is on the way. Formerly incarcerated people say they have been used to punish dissent.

This story was produced in partnership with The Appeal with assistance from students at Syracuse University and the Data Liberation Project.

Months after being incarcerated for his role in one of the biggest American whistleblower cases in recent history, Daniel Hale suddenly went silent. Hale’s family and friends, who had been in regular contact with him after his 2021 trial, didn’t hear from him for several days. The judge in his trial had recommended that he go through a mental health treatment program in North Carolina, and be placed somewhere near his support network in Virginia, according to sentencing documents from his case. His friends and attorneys were baffled at his disappearance until another incarcerated person found a way to tell them he’d been transferred.

Then Hale’s friend, Noor, received a call from a federal prison in Marion, Illinois.

“The first thing he says to me,” she recalled, “is, ‘Don’t say anything, don’t say anything. Just listen.’”

Hale told Noor, who asked to be identified by her first name only, that he had been transferred to a Communication Management Unit (CMU) in Marion. He gave her the basics: At the CMU, their calls would be live-recorded and all his communications would be closely monitored; she couldn’t put him on speaker phone because the call would be cut; he’d be able to speak to her that day for only 15 minutes, and he needed all their friends’ phone numbers so that he could try to get them approved as contacts; he wasn’t allowed to give her messages for other people.

Noor had spoken to Hale a number of times after he was sentenced to almost four years in prison for leaking classified documents about the US drone program and its civilian casualties. But most of those calls had taken place while Hale was in county jail, awaiting a prison placement. Now that he was in the federal prison system, it was clear that everything would be different.

After the call, Noor started researching CMUs. She quickly learned that the units, sometimes called “Little Guantánamo” or “Guantánamo North,” were originally built to house people the federal government alleged had connections to international terrorism. The units, located as separate sections within two federal prisons in Marion, Illinois, and Terre Haute, Indiana, consist of single cells where people are held in isolation and subjected to intense surveillance and monitoring. People in CMUs have much less access to the outside world because of their status. They have extra limits on visits, phone calls, e-mails, and even postage mail. They can communicate only with approved contacts, and all communication is meant to be monitored.