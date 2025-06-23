Let’s Not Induct a Sexual Predator Into Baseball’s Hall of Fame Former Cincinnati Reds player and manager Pete Rose represents a poisonous form of masculinity that should be rooted out, not beatified.

Pete Rose in action during a game from his career with the Cincinnati Reds at Riverfront Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. (David Durochik / AP Photo)

Thanks to our current misbegotten model of manhood, we are once again arguing about this moral question: Should former Cincinnati Reds player and manager Pete Rose be inducted into Baseball’s Hall of Fame?

In a sane time, the proper answer would be: Are you kidding?

Maybe many of you reading this couldn’t care less.

Unfortunately, you probably should care, because the real question in these chaotic times of ours is: What does the Hall of Fame stand for? In the same way, you might now wonder what America stands for and whether, in our moment, Pete Rose—bully, liar, cheat, sexual predator, and fan-favorite superstar athlete—has, in fact, become a sports surrogate for Donald Trump.

Back in my sportswriting days for The New York Times, I must admit, I liked Rose for some of the same reasons I liked that other shady character I covered—Trump. They were accessible, friendly, and could always be depended on for a quick, good-enough story.

That kind of careerism should, of course, be considered shameful in the journalism trade and might, in its own strange way, also be considered one of the reasons we find ourselves in our current crisis.

Though one of them is dead and the other is still all too with us, Rose and Trump are indeed of the same era, so who can be sure which of them gave permission for the deformed growth of the other, or whether both of them are parallel products of the same toxic all-American climate that has changed far too little over all these years? Of course, they both grew up in a time when, for men, bad behavior, especially toward women, was often excused, if not encouraged, as part of a winner’s attitude.

And here we are in the second presidency of Donald J. Trump facing revived interest in forgiving Rose, now falsely glorified as yet another white man trapped in a fantasy conspiracy against white men. Under the circumstances, who could be surprised that Trump has promised to pardon Rose?

Rose was infamously guilty of compromising the integrity of baseball by betting on games he managed. Recently, after meeting with Trump, baseball commissioner Rob Manfred erased a previous commissioner’s 1989 ruling that banned Rose from baseball for life. And like all too many other American institutions, baseball has good reason to listen to Trump. For one thing, its clubs can’t afford to lose access to international talent any more than Harvard University and other institutions of higher education can. At the moment, in fact, two of its most exciting performers are the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani of Japan and the New York Mets’ Juan Soto of the Dominican Republic. And there are plenty of other foreign nationals in the pipeline. Another vulnerability for baseball would be possible government restrictions on sports gambling.

As Dave Zirin, who writes the Edge of Sports column, points out: “[Commissioner] Manfred may allow Trump to bask in the smell of his own influence, but this decision is rooted in something bigger: the sport’s surrender to the gambling-addiction economy, which could, in theory, be subject to federal or legal intervention.… This has been a year when ethical guidelines once held as eternal have been shredded. MLB’s embrace of online betting signals the demise of another principle in a time of abject moral carnage.”

Trump Cleared the Bases

Banning Pete Rose presumably denied his possible election to the Hall of Fame with its bonanza of personal and financial rewards. Rose died last year at 83, thus completing his life sentence. With Trump’s apparent urging, however, the bases have now been cleared for his resurrection.

Betting on sporting events is clearly not in the same league with shredding the safety net, hamstringing higher education, or subverting the rule of law, but it’s still part of the same game: aggrandizing illegal control, flexing power, and making yet more money. Think of it this way: Rose and Trump competed in exactly the same style.

Washington Post sports columnist Sally Jenkins best summed up the case against Rose, writing that he “was a habitual degenerate who never showed remorse for a thing—not for gambling on his own games or malicious cheap shots such as fracturing Ray Fosse’s shoulder in the 1970 All-Star Game. He even showed zero contrition after he was accused in a sworn statement of having sex with a girl who said she was no more than 14 or 15 years old at the time, excusing himself by claiming he thought she was 16 and ‘who cares what happened 50 years ago?’”

Like the presidential vote for Trump in 2024, the polls for or against Rose’s induction (should he make it to a Hall vote) will be close. People are passionate about the subject, especially Rose supporters who point out how gambling on sports, once forbidden except in Las Vegas, is now a welcome partner of the American major leagues, both a fresh revenue stream and a lure for the younger audience that has drifted off to the Internet follies. What was once seen as an existential threat to the sport is now embraced as a savior.