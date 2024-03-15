Kentucky Is About to Pass the Cruelest Criminal-Justice Bill in America The state is making it easier to kill homeless people on private property—and that’s just one part of one of the most draconian crime bills in recent history.

A Kentucky state police cruiser. (Silas Walker / Lexington Herald-Leader / Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

On March 14, the Kentucky Senate Judiciary Committee voted to approve HB 5, the “Safer Kentucky Act.” The legislation will now head to the Senate floor for a vote, and it will almost certainly pass. The 78-page bill criminalizes homelessness—and decriminalizes the use of deadly force against individuals engaging in “unlawful camping.” Under this law, if a property owner believes an unhoused trespasser is attempting to commit a felony or attempting to “dispossess” them, they can shoot the homeless person.

That’s not all. “Really, this is like 20 bills packed into one,” Kaylee Raymer, a criminal-justice policy analyst at the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy, told us. A slew of “tough on crime” policies would create or enhance penalties for sleeping in your car, damaging your apartment while moving out, or fleeing from police. It will institute a three-strike rule, where the third strike is either a mandatory life sentence or execution. The result will be more people in prison for a longer time. The bill is a rewind to the failed policies of the 1990s.

More than a hundred advocacy groups in Kentucky oppose the bill, but they face a veto-proof supermajority of Republicans animated by fears of a nonexistent crime wave, driven by a desire to control Democratic cities, and backed by a conservative think tank pushing similar legislation across the country. HB 5 is the most extreme anti-homeless, tough-on-crime bill introduced in a state legislature this year—and copies of HB 5 could soon start popping up across the country.

Catherine McGeeney, the director of communications at the Coalition for the Homeless of Louisville, told us, “It’s just unfathomable cruelty.”

When state Representative Jared Bauman presented the first version of the bill during a September press conference, advocates immediately recognized the provisions against the homeless. Kentucky lawmakers had lifted it, in part, from model legislation published by the Cicero Institute, a conservative think tank founded by Palantir alum Joe Lonsdale that focuses “on fixing broken systems in the public sector.”

According to the Cicero Institute, the think tank’s “model legislation has been enacted in Missouri, Tennessee, Texas and Utah,” and its homelessness policies have advanced in legislatures in 20 states.

If HB 5 passes, sleeping outside in public or on private property would become “unlawful camping.” First offenders would be fined $250. Further offenses could result in a Class B misdemeanor, which carries the same fine and up to 90 days in jail. Someone who just needs a bed could find themselves in a cycle of fines and jail time. Local governments would be forbidden from preventing or discouraging enforcement of these provisions.

Legal experts argue that bills like the Safer Kentucky Act punish individuals for forces outside of their control. As McGeeney explained, people don’t sleep in public by choice. “The cause of homelessness is a lack of housing that’s affordable, decent, and safe,” she said. Louisville, a blue dot in a red state, is “short 31,000 units of housing for the poorest people,” she continued, “and shelters are full nearly every single day.”