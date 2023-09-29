World / In Its Rush to Waive Visas for Israeli Visitors, the Biden Administration Has Insulted and Betrayed Arab Americans The repeated promise by US officials that Israel would never get a visa waiver until it stopped discriminating against Arab American visitors turned out to be worthless.

US President Joe Biden shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they meet at the 78th United Nations General Assembly in New York City on September 20. (Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, September 26, I received a call from a senior official in the Department of Homeland Security. He wanted to give me a heads-up that on the next morning the Biden administration was going to formally announce that Israel was to be admitted into the US Visa Waiver Program (VWP). He knew I was opposed to Israel’s application for membership because of its history of discriminatory treatment of Arab Americans entering the country, and so he said, “I know you are disappointed.” I replied, “I’m not disappointed. I’m insulted and angry.”

I’ve been dealing with this issue for over four decades. While I was speaking with him, I could see the faces and hear the voices of the hundreds of Arab Americans who had told me their stories of outright denial of entry into Israel or their hours-long interrogation and humiliation by Israeli immigration personnel on entry or exit from the country.

I personally experienced this treatment in the 1990’s when I was running a project for Vice President Al Gore designed to support the then-new peace process. On one visit, in which I was to meet the vice president at a dinner with the Israeli Knesset, I was detained and repeatedly interrogated for hours by Israelis about my father’s origins in Lebanon (he emigrated to the United States in 1922). I almost missed the dinner. This behavior was repeated on my departure. On hearing about this harassment, Secretary of State Madeleine Albright was so upset that she raised the issue with her Israeli counterpart.

In the years that followed, this Israeli behavior continued—and even worsened. I wrote to Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice relating stories of Israeli officials turning away American-born Palestinians insisting that their American passports “mean nothing to us—to us you are a Palestinian and can’t enter here. You need to get a Palestinian ID and enter through the Jordanian border like other Palestinians.” Others told of being strip-searched or having their electronic devices taken from them and the content downloaded. I reminded Rice of the page in our US passport which reads:

The Secretary of State of the United States of America hereby requests all whom it may concern to permit the citizen/national of the United States named herein to pass without delay or hindrance and in case of need to give all lawful aid and protection.

And the provision in the 1951 “US-Israel Treaty of Friendship, Commerce and Navigation,” in which both parties agree to guarantee the rights of each other’s citizens when visiting their countries, including the rights to “travel therein freely; and to reside at places of their choice, enjoy liberty of conscience…free from unlawful molestations of every kind…the most constant protection and security.”

Rice was outraged and had the State Department issue a statement demanding equal treatment for all US citizens, saying, “An American is an American.”

In 2014, when the VWP for Israel was again being pushed by some members of Congress, the State Department quashed the idea, noting that Israel could not be admitted into the program because of its discriminatory treatment of Arab Americans.