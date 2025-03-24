Activism / Reading King Lear at Columbia in the Wake of Mahmoud Khalil’s Kidnapping Trump’s war on my colleagues and students helped me understand the play’s political caution, which is not just about bad actors but those who fail to stop them. Reading “King Lear” at Columbia in the Wake of Mahmoud Khalil’s Kidnapping Trump’s war on my colleagues and students helped me understand the play’s political caution, which is not just about bad actors but those who fail to stop them.

Joseph A. Howley, an associate professor at Columbia University, speaks after a hearing for Mahmoud Khalil on March 12, 2025, in New York City. The Trump administration is seeking to deport Khalil over his participation in pro-Palestinian protests at the school.

The week that Mahmoud Khalil became a political prisoner of the Trump regime, I was teaching Shakespeare’s King Lear. On Saturday, March 8, as his wife watched, anonymous federal agents abducted Khalil from the lobby of his apartment building. For 36 hours, not even his lawyer could locate him.

On Monday, March 10, I shoved my battered copy of Stephen Orgel’s edition of Lear into my pocket and took the subway one stop north from my office at 116th St. to our newer Manhattanville campus. The Columbia and Barnard chapters of the American Association of University Professors had organized a press conference to condemn the Trump White House’s detention of Khalil and their announcement, just the day before, that $400 million in federal grants to Columbia would be cut.

The thing about teaching a first-year literature seminar, like I do in Columbia’s Core Curriculum, is that it habituates you to a mode of reading that always looks to find purchase on the world around you and your students: Whatever book you are reading in a given week becomes the lens for everything you experience, and whatever you are experiencing cracks open a new facet of the book. As I stood with dozens of colleagues behind the professors, community members, and rabbis who took turns condemning Khalil’s detention and the assault on universities in the cynical name of Jewish safety, new facets of Lear swam into view.

By now, everyone has heard Troy Edgar, the deputy secretary of Homeland Security, struggle on NPR to name something specific that Khalil is accused of. What may be less clear to outsiders is how thoroughly the groundwork for the attempted deportation of Khalil has been laid over the last year by anti-Palestinian and anti-protest activists who have, on social media and in private group chats, perfected the art of doxing and denouncing anyone they deem associated with protest. Such actors have taken credit for Khalil’s detention and, in the days since, issued new lists of noncitizen Columbians they want Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio to deport.

Standing beside my colleagues, the obscenity of this detention and the political gambit around it swirling in my mind, I thought of an element of Lear I had discussed with colleagues days before: the play’s secondary plot that follows not the aging Lear, betrayed by ungrateful and conniving daughters, but the Earl of Gloucester and his two sons, Edgar and Edmund. The structure of this plot is biblical: There is Edgar, the good son, and Edmund, born out of wedlock and secretly wicked, who plots to claim his brother’s inheritance by turning their father against him. Somehow, Edmund turns a loving father against a loving son; with only a forged letter and a staged confrontation, he convinces Edgar to flee, then uses his flight as proof that he had been plotting against Gloucester.

When we read Lear, I ask my students to think about what it would take to get them to believe the worst about someone. Is it easier if they look different from you? If they are from a certain background? If you already know—or think—you disagree with them or don’t like them for other reasons? Watching people around the country believe the worst and most baseless claims about my friend Khalil, I thought over and over of Shakespeare’s interest in this question. And I thought of all the work that anti-Palestinian culture in this country has invested, for decades, in preparing people of all kinds, but especially my fellow Jews, to believe the worst of any Palestinian or Arab.

Lear, too, is deceived about his children. Apparently a doddering old king, Lear is an attractive figure to pin allegories on. In years past, classes were quick to identify him with Trump, an aging autocrat presiding over the machinations of his villainous children. What I saw more clearly this year is the way Lear is less a villain than a fool (as his own Fool tries to remind him). Thinking only of his legacy and satisfaction in retirement, he stages a ritual in which his daughters are to profess their love for him and be rewarded with part of the kingdom as a dowry. This time around, for me, Lear was Joe Biden and his people in the 2024 election, putting the legacy over any kind of political message or values that might have connected with the electorate. Sometimes all that’s needed for cynicism and tyranny to take hold is for those in power to choose not to see the threat.

But where the cruel daughters Goneril and Regan misrepresent themselves, it is Edmund’s slander of his brother that stays with me. Few of us who share commitments for Palestinian liberation have a taste for playing the “perfect victim” game. People who espouse violence, firebrands, and rabble-rousers—well, they have rights too. But it is simply true that Khalil is known on campus as a man of peace, a mediator, and a spokesman, someone who has preached an inclusive vision of liberation and social change. Khalil was targeted precisely because of the work he does and the way he represents the student movement. His presence exposes the lies of the anti-Palestinian and anti-protest movement that has fueled Trump’s all-out war on universities.

Khalil is also an easy target because he has always had the courage to do his advocacy work unmasked and unafraid for his name to be known. In a climate where any advocate for Palestine or the rights of protesters whose name becomes known can expect to be targeted and attacked (I speak from firsthand experience), Khalil took on the role of speaking to not just the university administration but the world.

On April 24, a CNN crew visiting campus connected Khalil in real time to Wolf Blitzer in the studio. “What do you say to Jewish students who feel unsafe on campus?” asked Blitzer, repeating the only question anyone in the mainstream media wanted to ask of the encampment. Here is how CNN reported his response: