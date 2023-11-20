Politics / StudentNation / In California Schools, Palestinian History Is Off-Limits After backlash from pro-Israel organizations, Santa Ana’s ethnic studies courses discussing Palestine were put on hold. “You’re asking us to erase a people off the face of the earth.”

Supporters of Palestine join a rally in October 2023 at the Santa Ana Civic Center. (Luis Sinco / Getty)

Raija Hammad’s eyes wandered across her Santa Ana classroom. As one of the only Palestinian American students, she was hopeful for her high school history class’s plans to discuss the place her community had called home for generations. But as she waited for her teacher to wade into the deep history of the Middle Eastern region, she was left feeling isolated during the handful of surface level discussions. “Everybody was scared of making people uncomfortable,” the 18-year-old, who graduated this summer, remembers. “Which is upsetting, because it’s an uncomfortable subject, [but] there’s no way around it.”

In April, the Santa Ana Unified School District began to address that discomfort. In accordance with California’s impending 2029–30 ethnic studies graduation requirement law—the first of its kind in the country—the school board approved two world history and geography ethnic studies courses that offered insight on the forced displacement that led Palestinian families to call Orange County, and its landmark Little Arabia, home.

But that hope was dashed as soon as news broke out of the district’s plans. The local Jewish Federation of OC said the curricula “framed Jews as colonizers” and contained inaccurate material, claiming the class violated anti-bias guardrails in the state’s ethnic studies requirement law. Pro-Israel Jewish activists at a subsequent meeting said the courses were one-sided and smeared the curriculum with divisive attacks that only took a simple search through the approved frameworks to disprove.

What followed, after a relatively quiet summer, thrust the district onto the stage of international politics. By September, leading state officials had emboldened the Anti-Defamation League, StandWithUs, and other advocacy groups to announce a lawsuit accusing Santa Ana Unified of developing the disputed ethnic studies courses in “secrecy.” The critics gave little weight to the curriculum resources on anti-Jewish pogroms in Russia or the discussions of how German colonialism and Nazi racial science were intertwined. And when it came to Israel-Palestine, they paid no attention to the fact that the materials presented competing narratives on the events abroad.

“[They’re] essentially saying that a Palestinian in Orange County—by being able to recount their families’ forced removal or the generational trauma that they felt when they talk about their history—is problematic,” Amin Nash, a policy and research coordinator at the local Arab American Civic Council, told The Nation.

Santa Ana Unified, a predominantly Latino school district, sits miles away from one of the largest Arab American enclaves in the country. Little Arabia, as it’s now known, was once called Little Gaza—making it hard to deny the role Palestinians have played in OC. “You can’t really do that to the students,” Nash says, “[or to] the community in general.”

Pro-Israel organizations are now playing a key role in defining which ethnic studies courses across the state will be allowed, vowing to work with their own lawyers and the state attorney general to hold the districts whose curriculum they deem discriminatory accountable.

In the last year, State Superintendent Tony Thurmond vaguely called out a “small minority of individuals,” for violating the bias guardrails, alongside pro-Israel lawmakers and activists at the CDE’s August webinar, titled “Education to End Hate: Countering Antisemitism.” He didn’t delve into specifics, but his concerns came directly after lawmakers on the panel discussed local school districts that had allegedly broken state law.

Santa Ana’s approved ethnic studies courses have since been put on hold, despite their scheduled implementation for the 2024–25 school year. JFED OC and the CDE did not respond to a list of written questions asking for comment, and an ADL spokesperson referred The Nation to its lawsuit brief.

Unsurprisingly, Sacramento’s assessment that California’s progressive school districts are increasingly out of control, radical, and hateful fails to tell the whole story. The state, in its subtle attempts to silence these districts, appears to be recreating its own form of institutionalized anti-Palestinian discrimination. Supporters of the disputed courses say it has made it much more difficult for districts to even discuss Palestinian oppression in their classrooms, regardless of their approach.