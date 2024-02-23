Society / Alabama’s IVF Ruling Is Christian Theology Masquerading as Law The ruling is clearly unconstitutional, but don’t expect the Supreme Court to come to the rescue.

(Selimaksan / Getty Images)

Tom Parker, chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, wrote a concurring opinion in the case Burdick-Aysenne v. Center for Reproductive Medicine, the recent ruling that elevated frozen human embryos to the status of children for the purpose of wrongful death lawsuits, threatening to end in vitro fertilization in Alabama. In his opinion, Parker wrote: “Human life cannot be wrongfully destroyed without incurring the wrath of a holy God, who views the destruction of His image as an affront to Himself. [Alabama’s Sanctity of Life statute] recognizes that this is true of unborn human life no less than it is of all other human life—that even before birth, all human beings bear the image of God, and their lives cannot be destroyed without effacing his glory.”

The word “God” appears 41 times in Parker’s opinion, which also liberally quotes from the Bible, specifically the Book of Genesis, and theologians like Thomas Aquinus and John Calvin. In an interview, Parker said he supports the “Seven Mountain Mandate,” which is a code for imposing Christian rule based on biblical precepts on the rest of society.

Folks, this is the chief justice of a state supreme court, and he is explicitly invoking fundamentalist Christian ideology to justify assigning legal liability and financial penalties to people who run afoul of Christian orthodoxy.

The legal implications of elevating a cellular ice cube to the status of a born-alive child are bad. As Rewire’s Jessica Mason Pieklo explains, there is a direct line from the court saying (as the Alabama court did) that you can’t “destroy” a frozen embryo to forcing women to implant any embryos they help create (which is probably what’s coming next). And by giving full personhood rights to a collection of cells, the attack on IVF can almost certainly be used to further restrict abortion rights and reproductive healthcare, even in cases of rape or incest or when the life of the mother is at risk. The ruling also effectively restricts the options LGBTQ couples have to start a family. The decision came out on Friday, and less than a week later two Alabama clinics, including the state’s largest hospital, have stopped offering IVF because they cannot assume the legal liability that could arise from discarding the unused, unwanted embryos IVF treatments produce.

Meanwhile, the legal questions raised by embryonic anthropomorphization are legion, and illustrate the moronic logic of the Alabama court. Do the icicle babies get a Social Security number? Can their mothers count them as dependents on their taxes? Do their fathers have to pay child support? Are we all nine months older than we think and, if so, do 17-year-olds get to vote in the upcoming election? Is Frosty the Cellular Snowman entitled to a public education, like all the other kids, before he melts away?

Nobody knows, because the fundamentalist Christians running the joint only care to invoke God when Bible-thumping can be used to justify controlling women, limiting their choices, and forcing them to do something they don’t want to do. God, to these glorified astrologers, is all wrath, no grace.

Some Alabama state legislators are reportedly looking to restore and protect IVF through legislation. But the court’s argument is that the treatments that produce excess embryos violate the state Constitution. The court’s logic makes it entirely possible for them to strike down any law the legislature passes.

It would be entirely appropriate to focus solely on the nonsensical legal argument put forward by the Alabama Supreme Court, but it’s important to point out that this argument is not actually a legal one. It is a religious argument: The court is saying the law cannot be interpreted absent the justices’ exclusive interpretation of God’s will.