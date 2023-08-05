Feature / Inside the Cynical Campaign to Claim That Affirmative Action Hurts Asian Americans The architect of the attacks on affirmative action has pitted Asian Americans and Black Americans against each other—letting white folks off the hook.

Legal architect: In June, the Supreme Court gave Edward Blum his most consequential victory since his successful challenge to the Voting Rights Act. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

In the late 1990s, after making a “small fortune” as a stockbroker, Edward Blum quit his day job to focus on finding plaintiffs for lawsuits that would seek to overturn racial equality legislation. Nearly 30 years into his second career as a self-described “legal entrepreneur,” Blum has fulfilled another of his most cherished goals: having the Supreme Court’s conservative majority overturn nearly 50 years of legal precedent to end affirmative action in college admissions—which the justices did in June with Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard and Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina.

The ruling is Blum’s most consequential win at the court since 2013’s Shelby County v. Holder, which sanctioned voter suppression by effectively nullifying the Voting Rights Act. It also serves as proof of Blum’s commitment to weaponizing the courts to roll back hard-fought civil rights gains. His first attempt to have the Supreme Court dismantle affirmative action was Fisher v. University of Texas, decided in 2016, in which Blum’s plaintiff was a white woman named Abigail Fisher. That attempt failed. Perhaps recognizing that such an obviously undeserving plaintiff made for a poor litigant—not only did Fisher lack the grades and test scores for admission to UT Austin, but nearly 170 Black and Hispanic students with as good or better metrics were also rejected—Blum changed legal strategy. This time around, Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA), a legal nonprofit founded by Blum for the express purpose of outlawing affirmative action in college admissions, sued Harvard and the University of North Carolina, claiming that their race-conscious admissions favored unqualified Black and Hispanic students, while “intentionally discriminating” against deserving Asian American applicants.

In a 2015 speech that’s still on YouTube, Blum, who is white, said, “I needed Asian plaintiffs.” That disclosure drove suspicions that Blum has used Asian Americans to advance his white-supremacist agenda. Wang Qianxun, who just completed her sophomore year at Harvard, where she is copresident of the school’s Asian American Association, cites the video as evidence that Blum’s anti-affirmative-action lawsuit “isn’t a cause that originated within Asian American communities.”

Blum’s skeptics also include Margaret Chin, who as a Harvard undergraduate in 1983 cowrote “Admissions Impossible”—a paper cited by Blum in his Harvard complaint—demanding that colleges increase Asian American student admissions. Chin told me that Blum’s use of her paper “surprised” her because of “its very specifically pro-race-conscious” conclusion, which, she says, Blum grossly misrepresented. “I went to Harvard because of a minority recruiter. It’s because they saw my race—because they went to [New York City’s] Chinatown—that I happened to meet the person who convinced me to think about going to Harvard,” Chin says. “I owe everything to affirmative action.”

Chin, who testified on Harvard’s behalf at trial, also sees Blum’s recruitment of Asian students as a cynical tactic that belies his claims of dedication to remedying anti-Asian bias. “If you look at the actual court documents, the relief is to eliminate affirmative action,” Chin says. “The relief isn’t to eliminate discrimination against Asian Americans. It’s the exact same relief they asked for in the Abigail Fisher case.”

Critics maintain that Blum’s lawsuit relied on and perpetuated the “model minority” myth, which stereotypes Asian Americans as intelligent, high-achieving, and economically successful—but also docile, obedient, and politically silent. The term first appeared in a 1966 New York Times Magazine article, itself an unsubtle rebuttal to the era’s Black civil rights movement. By suggesting that Asian Americans have overcome racial discrimination through uncomplaining diligence, groups like SFFA can frame racial justice policies as entitlements that take from hardworking Asians and give to underachieving Blacks and Latinos—an equation that conveniently omits white folks altogether.

“SFFA is trying to create this essentialized picture of Asian Americans as a monolithic group universally disadvantaged by affirmative action policies. But we know this simply isn’t true,” Kylan Tatum, copresident of the Harvard-Radcliffe Asian American Association and a rising junior at the university, told me. Tatum, who describes themself as both Black and Asian, points out that “the majority of Asian Americans support affirmative action.”

In fact, a Pew Research poll released in June 2023 found that Asian Americans approve of affirmative action at a higher rate than the general US adult population. A 2020 survey by APIAVote and other Asian American and Pacific Islander organizations found that 70 percent of Asian Americans support “affirmative action programs designed to help Black people, women, and other minorities” in higher education. In 2022, the same poll found Asian American support at 69 percent, with 80 percent of Indian Americans, 82 percent of Korean Americans, 67 percent of Vietnamese Americans, and 67 percent of Filipino Americans in favor.

Chinese Americans were least likely to support affirmative action, at levels wavering between 56 and 59 percent in the annual APIAVote polls and at 45 percent in the Pew study. OiYan Poon, former director of Colorado State University’s Race and Intersectional Studies for Educational Equity (RISE), cowrote a 2018 study that examines why Chinese Americans are outliers among Asian Americans. The study found that many Chinese immigrants were connecting online through the Chinese-language app WeChat, where misinformation about affirmative action proliferates. “Many of the folks that are leading the anti-affirmative-action movements here in the US came here as graduate students, after going to elite colleges in mainland China,” Poon told Mother Jones in 2018. “They have a belief that high-stakes testing is the only and fair way to get into the best colleges…. Many of them, because of their class status, end up in relatively white and upper-middle-class communities. And that allows for the kind of development and perpetuation of stereotypes of other people.”

Alex Chen is the founder of the Silicon Valley Chinese Association Foundation, which filed an amicus brief in support of SFFA. In a 2018 interview in The New Yorker, Chen said that affirmative action taught people to think they “don’t need to work hard,” because they “still can get into a top school.” Kenny Xu, the 26-year-old son of Chinese immigrants, who is on the SFFA board, is a self-appointed spokesperson for Asian Americans who oppose affirmative action. “Affirmative action was created because people saw so few Black Americans elevated, in the sense that they wanted to. And so, they started to want to create a program to be able to uplift them,” Xu said in 2021. “That eventually morphed into ‘We just want to lower the bar, so that more African Americans with lower skills can get into the same job that a white American would have otherwise gotten with higher skills.’”