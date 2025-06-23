Politics / Zohran Mamdani Just Showed How to Stand Up to Trump Mamdani and Brad Lander prove they know how to say “no” to a lawless president and his war—while rival Andrew Cuomo stumbles.

After President Trump ordered a US military assault on Iran Saturday night, the outcry from Democrats and a handful of Republicans in Washington was immediate. US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) announced, “The President’s disastrous decision to bomb Iran without authorization is a grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers. He has impulsively risked launching a war that may ensnare us for generations. It is absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment.” Former House Judiciary Committee chair Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said, “The President’s decision to bomb Iran was grossly unconstitutional, since only Congress has the power to declare war. The President’s action will without a doubt lead to many American, Israeli and Iranian deaths and must be condemned in the strongest possible terms.” Even New York’s Hakeem Jeffries, the usually cautious Democratic minority leader in the House, objected that “President Trump misled the country about his intentions, failed to seek congressional authorization for the use of military force and risks American entanglement in a potentially disastrous war in the Middle East.”

Ocasio-Cortez, Nadler, and Jeffries were not the only New York City Democrats who spoke up. Two leading contenders in Tuesday’s Democratic mayoral primary, Zohran Mamdani and Brad Lander, delivered robust condemnations of Trump’s move, signaling their determination to push back against a lawless president. But the embattled front-runner in the race, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, failed to respond initially and then sent mixed signals that reinforced a sense that he lacks the political independence and integrity to stand up to Trump.

Mamdani, a state legislator who has shaken up the race with his spirited progressive candidacy, surged in the final days before Tuesday’s election—with an Emerson College poll released Monday even suggesting that he could narrowly defeat Cuomo in the final round of ranked-choice voting. Someone pursuing a seismic victory of such consequence for the city and the nation might be expected to choose caution when responding to so immediate and serious a move by the president of the United States. But Mamdani pulled no punches when Trump attacked. On Saturday night, he declared, “Donald Trump ran for president promising to end wars, not start new ones. Today’s unconstitutional military action represents a dark, new chapter in his endless betrayals that now threaten to plunge the world deeper into chaos.”

Mamdani, an outspoken critic of US foreign policy in the Middle East—especially American support for the Israeli assault on Gaza—argued that the attack on Iran would have consequences for New Yorkers. “In a city as global as ours, the impacts of war are felt deeply here at home. I am thinking of the New Yorkers with loved ones in harm’s way,” he explained, at a point when bombs were falling throughout the Middle East. “While Donald Trump bears immediate responsibility for this illegal escalation, these actions are the result of a political establishment that would rather spend trillions of dollars on weapons than lift millions out of poverty, launch endless wars while silencing calls for peace, and fearmonger about outsiders while billionaires hollow out our democracy from within. For Americans middle aged and younger, this is all we have known. We cannot accept it any longer.”

Mamdani’s powerful message was echoed by Lander, the New York City comptroller who has formed a late-stage tag team with Mamdani in the waning weeks of the mayoral race. Lander said, “Trump’s reckless and unconstitutional strikes against Iran are a dangerous escalation of war—and threaten countless Iranian, Israeli and American lives. My thoughts are with families fearing for their safety, and the thousands of New Yorkers worrying tonight about loved ones in Iran.”

And what of Cuomo? In the hours after the attack, his campaign was busy posting pictures of the candidate riding in a truck. Then, he was touting an endorsement from the ultimate establishment Democrat, former president Bill Clinton. Regarding the administration’s bombing of Iran, the Cuomo-friendly New York Post announced on Sunday morning, “The Cuomo campaign had no immediate comment on the US airstrikes.”