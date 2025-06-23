World / The War the World Has Feared for Decades Is Here The US and Israel have launched a war of aggression against Iran, based on lies. We are all now in deep, uncharted waters.

A young Iranian girl holds a country flag during a protest to condemn the US attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities in downtown Tehran, Iran, on June 22, 2025. (Morteza Nikoubazl / NurPhoto via Getty Images)

In the early hours of June 22, what the world had feared for decades—the thing that had been warned against as the one action that could set the Middle East fully alight—finally happened. American stealth bombers, armed with nearly 30,000-pound bunker busters, struck Iran’s nuclear facilities, casting us all into deep, uncharted waters.

In the end, the strike was due to circumstances many had long foreseen—with Israel launching a war with Iran and then pulling the United States into the ensuing storm. Donald Trump, for all his “America First” posturing, proved to be easily malleable for Benjamin Netanyahu, Fox News, and the neocons lurking around Washington, going from hesitating to get involved to demanding Iran’s “unconditional surrender” in just a few days. “God Bless Israel” even came before “God Bless America” in the president’s speech announcing these strikes.

The shock of our new normal still lingers, but this was always coming. Like a pot being brought to a slow boil, the past two years of regional conflict—from the US-backed genocide in Gaza to Israel’s attacks on practically all of its neighbors—have broken past nearly every previously existing law of war, every red line, every seeming shred of rational thinking shielding the Middle East from the precipice of total disaster. In keeping with such a wretched trend, a significant American attack on Iranian soil, carried out after the US openly deceived the country during alleged nuclear negotiations, should have been seen as an inevitability.

Even in the world of US intelligence, the consensus has long been, and continues to be, that Iran does not have a nuclear weapons program. It had signed up to a nuclear deal to enrich at civilian levels during the Obama administration that Trump then tore up in his first term. It had been in negotiations with the US and Israel—the latter of which actually has hidden a nuclear weapons program from the world (and IAEA inspectors) for decades—when those two states launched this war. But in the aftermath of the US strikes, America’s unparalleled ability to turn reality on its head was on full display.

When his own director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, echoed the conclusions of the intelligence community, Trump said plainly that he “didn’t care.” Later on, Trump said, even after he unilaterally attacked another country without congressional authorization, that “NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE!” In his address to the nation, Trump again called on Iran to “make peace” in a war that Israel had started and America had now accelerated.

Iran had been told to surrender its sovereign, internationally recognized right to enrich uranium in exchange for zero sanctions relief through “negotiations.” It refused. Now, after being shaken by bombs and murder, Iran was being told, explicitly, to surrender again. It is again refusing.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has stated that Iran reserves the right to a “legitimate response in self-defense.” President Masoud Pezeshkian joined crowds of demonstrators in Tehran demanding a response to the American attacks. Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, hidden away in a secret location to avoid an assassination strike, has yet to comment but is unlikely to suddenly decide to acquiesce.

Still, even as the Iranian establishment remains united as ever on the question of Iran’s right to respond to such aggression, what it can do in this moment is much less defined.