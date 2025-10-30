Will Virginia Democrats Make the State Ground Zero for Trump Resistance Again?
The state’s Democrats are not complacent this year, fielding candidates for all 100 House districts. Kimberly Pope Adams is one angling to grow the Democratic majority there.
Petersburg, Virginia—“Welcome to Cool Beanz!” Nikki Harris calls out to me on a crisp late October morning. The middle-aged Black entrepreneur greets every customer the same way, from the homeless man who frequents her brand-new café to Kimberly Pope Adams, local Democratic nominee for Virginia’s House of Delegates. Adams gets a big hug as well.
“She is for real,” Harris tells me. “Kim comes from the people. And people know that.”
A passionate Adams supporter, Harris has known her since they worked in financial systems at the Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice in Richmond more than a decade ago. Both were single moms who commiserated and joked about issues at work and at home. They reconnected when Adams ran for this delegate seat in 2023, and lost by only 53 votes to Republican Kim Taylor, now seeking reelection. Harris is one of Adams’s biggest boosters, starring in ads and offering CoolBeanz as a venue for campaign events.
But political groups outside Petersburg are just as high on the auditor who works at historically Black Virginia State University. Adams has support from the full progressive coalition locally and nationally, from all major labor unions, along with Planned Parenthood, Indivisible, the Working Families Party, Emily’s List, Care In Action, Everytown, Sister District, and many others. “I knocked doors for her last weekend, and people were so positive about her,” says Jamie Lockhart, executive director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia. “A lot of them had already met her. You don’t see that in many [House of Delegates] races.” At one door, a man shared a selfie of him with Adams, like she was a celebrity. “She’s an incredibly hard worker; she’s knocking doors not just in Petersburg but in rural sections of the district that don’t tend to see candidates.”
That’s because, Adams says, she never stopped running after she lost in 2023. The results of a recount, which narrowed Taylor’s margin, weren’t finished until December, and she admits that “it was heartbreaking.” But her son, a high school football star, told her, “’Mommy, championships are won in the offseason.’ Granted, I didn’t want to hear it at that time. But he was right. He said, ‘Mommy, if you’re gonna do this again, you got to start now.’ And I did.” She volunteered on state Senator Jennifer McClellan’s successful congressional campaign, and then went back to work on her own. “So for these two years, I’ve never stopped campaigning. And here we are now.”
The 2017 Virginia state elections marked the first tangible sign of the anti–Donald Trump resistance that would help Democrats take back Congress and the White House a few years later (tragically, only temporarily). An unprecedented number of women, many inspired by attending local Women’s Marches that January, ran for the House of Delegates that year. Democrats picked up an astonishing 15 seats, 11 of them won by women. They won more seats in 2019, to take the majority, and in those heady years the legislature expanded Medicaid, passed gun safety laws, added new consumer protections and reproductive health measures, and increased funding for education.
Nobody sees quite the same level of excitement on the ground this year, but the activism is much closer to 2017 than the backlash year of 2021, when Fleece Daddy Glenn Youngkin, who faked Republican moderation, rode a wave of early discontent with Joe Biden to the governor’s mansion, and Republicans narrowly took back the House of Delegates. In 2023, Democrats took the House majority by one seat, a margin too narrow for complacency.
This year, Democrats are anything but complacent. For one thing, a range of activists helped recruit an unprecedented 100 candidates, one for each of the 100 House districts, meaning every Republican delegate, even in the reddest rural outposts, has a challenger (54 of the Democrats running are women). By contrast, Republicans are fielding only 83 candidates, leaving 17 Democratic incumbents unopposed. Along with Adams, there are two other female Democratic challengers given a strong chance of flipping seats, who also ran in 2023: Lily Franklin, in Blacksburg, who lost by only 200 votes, and Jessica Anderson of Williamsburg, who lost by fewer than 700 votes. The fact that those women chose to run again “shows that people really want to make a difference, and they know they can make a difference in this legislature, even in a tough political environment,” says Heather Williams, president of the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee.
The DLCC has put $2 million into the state; the pro-Democrat States Project, focused on statehouses, just announced a $5 million infusion into the race. Representative Abigail Spanberger is running a strong race for governor, with recent polls showing her 7 to 12 points ahead of GOP Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears, and Democratic Lieutenant Governor candidate Ghazala Hashmi is leading too. (Attorney general candidate Jay Jones could be in trouble due to texts saying he’d like to shoot a state GOP leader.) Democrats already have a one-seat margin in the state Senate; a trifecta would let Virginia be the bulwark against Trumpism that Spanberger is promising to make it.
The investment, plus a lot of local donors, has helped Adams raise $2.35 million, almost double Taylor’s haul.
If it’s not quite to the level of 2017, Lockhart thinks she knows why. “People are overwhelmed by the state of the world,” she said. “They’re protesting the government shutdown, they’re planning No Kings events, they’re struggling with all the layoffs,” with at least 150,000 Virginians working as civilian federal employees. “They’re fighting to protect their neighbors,” she adds. Virginia is among the top 10 states per capita for immigration-related arrests, even as California, Illinois, and New York dominate the news.
“I’ll be honest, I was worried about candidate recruitment after the 2024 election,” admits Williams. Ten years into the Trump era, after seeing the defeated, twice-impeached president returned to the White House last year, people don’t have the “unfettered optimism” they did in 2017, she admits, “but they know they have to give voters another option, another vision” of a fairer, freer country.
Lyzz Schwegler, cofounder of Sister District, which links blue-state volunteers to purple or red-state candidates, says their group is as fired up as in any year she’s seen—and Adams is a volunteer favorite. “I didn’t have high expectations for activism in this cycle, but I’ve been pleasantly surprised.” One thing promoting volunteerism in Virginia: State Democrats have already passed three crucial progressive bills to put constitutional amendments on the ballot for voters to decide. One would protect reproductive healthcare, from abortion to contraception to prenatal care, another would restore voting rights to felons who’ve served their time, and a third would protect marriage equality. State law requires potential constitutional amendments to pass in two legislative sessions, separated by one election. If Democrats prevail in November, the bills would pass again next year. Adams pledges to support all three. Her opponent, Kim Taylor, voted against all three.
Virginia is the last Southern state with relatively liberal abortion laws, and Adams promises to keep it that way. She made the issue personal in a compelling way, with an op-ed in the Progress-Index that revealed that she miscarried a wanted pregnancy at 12 weeks, 16 years ago. Doctors offered her what used to be standard treatment, an abortion. “I chose the natural route. I wish I hadn’t,” she wrote. “The gut-wrenching pain was some of the worst of my life. The bleeding, cramps, physically feeling the detachment. If I knew then what I know now, I would never have done that.” Adams noted that many state abortion restrictions now prohibit women from receiving care for miscarriages that don’t resolve on their own, and that puts the life of the mother in danger. Already, across the country, women have died in such situations.
“So it’s been interesting,” Adams tells me about local reaction to her op-ed. “When you have those one-on-one conversations, that’s when you really get to hear firsthand how much people appreciated me telling my story. There was one older gentleman, and he couldn’t bring himself to say the word ‘abortion.’ But he was pro-choice. He said to me: ‘I believe if a woman wants to, you know, she should be allowed to, you know.’ And I said, ‘You know what, sir? I know.’ It’s in those moments where I know I opened the door to that conversation. And when I told my story about miscarriage, there were people who said, I didn’t even think about that aspect of it. You know? We say abortion is healthcare, but sometimes you need to connect the dots for people that it’s specifically healthcare we’re talking about. Pregnancy care. And we have had women die in this day and age who are being refused that care.”
Coincidentally, according to reports, her opponent also had a miscarriage. Taylor voted to support Youngkin’s proposed 15-week abortion ban, which failed to pass. Then she proposed her own legislation that she said would protect the right of miscarrying women who needed a pregnancy termination to get one. It also failed. “It would have reduced access to later-in-pregnancy abortion,” says PPAV’s Lockhart. “The fetus would have to be nonviable, and there was no exception to save the life of the mother, or for an abortion when a fetus would predictably die shortly after birth.”
The pair differ on most other issues, too. Taylor has supported legislation expanding the power of ICE to seize suspected non-citizens; Adams opposes it.
“We have a mobile home community in my locality and we’ve had to begin volunteering, to stand at the bus stop with the kids of immigrants,” Adams tells me. “Their family members are afraid to go out, even to walk their kids and grandkids to the bus because when they leave home, they don’t know they don’t know if they’ll come back.”
With its bright red siding and colorful art everywhere, Cool Beanz beckons from a block away, amid the drab desolation of North Sycamore Street in once vibrant Petersburg. The largest city in the 82nd district, three-quarters Black, it’s a historic civil rights hub and the home of historically Black VSU. Before and during the Civil War, it had the largest population of free Black people in the Confederacy; nearby Pocahontas Island, in the 82nd, is the oldest free Black settlement in the country as well as a hub for indigenous Virginians. During Reconstruction, an alliance of Black Republicans and white populists moved quickly to elevate the status of formerly enslaved locals, founding what became VSU and providing new social and healthcare services around the city. In 1888, VSU’s first president, John Mercer Langston, was elected to Congress as a Republican, the first Black congressmember from Virginia.
The backlash to Reconstruction gave way to Jim Crow laws that enforced racial segregation and blocked Blacks from voting. Still, Petersburg was one of the first sites of civil rights resistance. Local pastor Wyatt Tee Walker, assisted by his friend the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., cofounded the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, and Walker’s work led to the integration of the local library, public transit facilities and lunch counters in the early ‘60s, just as movements to do that were getting underway in other Southern cities. Petersburg was the first city in the nation to make King’s birthday a holiday just after his assassination in 1968.
Despite racial repression, more Black people came to Petersburg in the 1940s and ’50s for growing job opportunities in the area’s thriving steel, chemical, tobacco, and railroad industries. Adams’s father was an active member of the United Steelworkers, and imbued his daughter with a sense of labor pride. “I grew up in a home where my daddy taught me the worker is what makes the business run,” she tells me. “It makes sense now that I’m so pro-labor and I’m fighting for the worker, because that’s how I grew up.” She would vote to repeal the state’s anti-union “right to work” law, she says, but notes that advocates need to “rebrand” the issue, since the law sounds misleadingly like it favors work and workers.
Deindustrialization and offshoring hit Petersburg’s local industries hard, and white flight after school desegregation further reduced the city’s resources. The 82nd district consists not just of Petersburg but also whiter, wealthier suburbs in Dinwiddie and Prince George’s County, and rural Surry County. Those areas have fought against Petersburg in a series of annexation battles, in which Petersburg tried to expand its tax base. Even when the city won its battles (it would lose some), continued white flight helped reduce the tax base. Those racial and fiscal tensions persist and make cross-district cooperation more difficult. Adams, who grew up in adjacent Hopewell, another city where whites are in the minority, and now lives in suburban Dinwiddie, thinks her broad experience across the district, as well as her work as an auditor and accountant, will help her reduce the resource squabbles that stall progress in the 82nd.
Republican Kim Taylor, meanwhile, is perceived by voters I spoke to as looking out for the interests of the whiter, wealthier suburbs and decidedly not Petersburg. She owns three auto-repair shops with her husband, and also lives in Dinwiddie. “I just don’t believe that Taylor will do anything to benefit us. I think we will lose as a community,” Harris says. “She’s all about businesses, and the suburbs.”
One recent conflict between Taylor and Petersburg leaders erupted over the revenue that will be created by a $1.4 billion casino and resort project, which was backed by 80 percent of city voters in a referendum earlier this year. Taylor supported a bill that would have forced Petersburg to share casino revenues with surrounding, wealthier counties, and Petersburg leaders fought back. It recapitulated the old annexation battles of the 1980s and ’90s, and locally, public opinion was overwhelmingly negative. Petersburg city leaders denounced the bill for denying the city much-needed infrastructure, public safety, and education funding. The bill’s sponsor was forced to withdraw it, and Taylor blasted her critics for “partisan attacks” and “namecalling.”
Nikki Harris savored the victory. “I think the people of Petersburg have been shit on enough.”
“Can I say this?” Adams asks as we say goodbye. “I hope you’ll call to congratulate me on election night!” As I promise I will, campaign manager Jasmine Singh tries to hustle her away, as is her job, but Nikki Harris has people for the candidate to meet—a group setting up for a VSU homecoming event that night. (VSU homecoming “weekends” are weeklong events here.) Black VSU students click away on laptops at cafe tables; CoolBeanz honors their meal plans. In fact, the restaurant feels like an impeccably decorated community center. It hosts game nights, open mike nights, and regular musical performances. “Look around—no TV screens! We’re about connection, conversation,” Harris tells me. At a time when Democrats are trying to figure out how to do more than practice politics every two years—how to build stable, ongoing relationships with voters—this Virginia café owner has figured out at least part of the answer.
“We call this the portal,” she continues. “You come through the door, whatever’s going on outside really doesn’t exist for us, because we’re here to make you feel like you are beautiful, and successful, and worth it. You might be broken today, but have a cup of tea, you’ll be all right. For us, it’s the reconnection of human to human.” She’s trying to rebuild Petersburg, one customer at a time, and Harris sees Adams doing something similar.
“In a way, she’s the anti-politician. She’s one of us. She sits down and talks to us. We know her, we know her values. I would trust that Kimberly’s gonna do a brilliant job for us, and I feel like she would be a large part of the uplift of the common man, and Petersburg. I see her heart for this place.”
StudentNation / Zoya Alam, Rani Chor, and Amara McEvoy
