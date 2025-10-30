Politics / Will Virginia Democrats Make the State Ground Zero for Trump Resistance Again? The state’s Democrats are not complacent this year, fielding candidates for all 100 House districts. Kimberly Pope Adams is one angling to grow the Democratic majority there.

(Courtesy of Kimberly Pope Adams)

Petersburg, Virginia—“Welcome to Cool Beanz!” Nikki Harris calls out to me on a crisp late October morning. The middle-aged Black entrepreneur greets every customer the same way, from the homeless man who frequents her brand-new café to Kimberly Pope Adams, local Democratic nominee for Virginia’s House of Delegates. Adams gets a big hug as well.

“She is for real,” Harris tells me. “Kim comes from the people. And people know that.”

A passionate Adams supporter, Harris has known her since they worked in financial systems at the Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice in Richmond more than a decade ago. Both were single moms who commiserated and joked about issues at work and at home. They reconnected when Adams ran for this delegate seat in 2023, and lost by only 53 votes to Republican Kim Taylor, now seeking reelection. Harris is one of Adams’s biggest boosters, starring in ads and offering CoolBeanz as a venue for campaign events.

But political groups outside Petersburg are just as high on the auditor who works at historically Black Virginia State University. Adams has support from the full progressive coalition locally and nationally, from all major labor unions, along with Planned Parenthood, Indivisible, the Working Families Party, Emily’s List, Care In Action, Everytown, Sister District, and many others. “I knocked doors for her last weekend, and people were so positive about her,” says Jamie Lockhart, executive director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia. “A lot of them had already met her. You don’t see that in many [House of Delegates] races.” At one door, a man shared a selfie of him with Adams, like she was a celebrity. “She’s an incredibly hard worker; she’s knocking doors not just in Petersburg but in rural sections of the district that don’t tend to see candidates.”

That’s because, Adams says, she never stopped running after she lost in 2023. The results of a recount, which narrowed Taylor’s margin, weren’t finished until December, and she admits that “it was heartbreaking.” But her son, a high school football star, told her, “’Mommy, championships are won in the offseason.’ Granted, I didn’t want to hear it at that time. But he was right. He said, ‘Mommy, if you’re gonna do this again, you got to start now.’ And I did.” She volunteered on state Senator Jennifer McClellan’s successful congressional campaign, and then went back to work on her own. “So for these two years, I’ve never stopped campaigning. And here we are now.”

The 2017 Virginia state elections marked the first tangible sign of the anti–Donald Trump resistance that would help Democrats take back Congress and the White House a few years later (tragically, only temporarily). An unprecedented number of women, many inspired by attending local Women’s Marches that January, ran for the House of Delegates that year. Democrats picked up an astonishing 15 seats, 11 of them won by women. They won more seats in 2019, to take the majority, and in those heady years the legislature expanded Medicaid, passed gun safety laws, added new consumer protections and reproductive health measures, and increased funding for education.

Nobody sees quite the same level of excitement on the ground this year, but the activism is much closer to 2017 than the backlash year of 2021, when Fleece Daddy Glenn Youngkin, who faked Republican moderation, rode a wave of early discontent with Joe Biden to the governor’s mansion, and Republicans narrowly took back the House of Delegates. In 2023, Democrats took the House majority by one seat, a margin too narrow for complacency.

This year, Democrats are anything but complacent. For one thing, a range of activists helped recruit an unprecedented 100 candidates, one for each of the 100 House districts, meaning every Republican delegate, even in the reddest rural outposts, has a challenger (54 of the Democrats running are women). By contrast, Republicans are fielding only 83 candidates, leaving 17 Democratic incumbents unopposed. Along with Adams, there are two other female Democratic challengers given a strong chance of flipping seats, who also ran in 2023: Lily Franklin, in Blacksburg, who lost by only 200 votes, and Jessica Anderson of Williamsburg, who lost by fewer than 700 votes. The fact that those women chose to run again “shows that people really want to make a difference, and they know they can make a difference in this legislature, even in a tough political environment,” says Heather Williams, president of the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee.

The DLCC has put $2 million into the state; the pro-Democrat States Project, focused on statehouses, just announced a $5 million infusion into the race. Representative Abigail Spanberger is running a strong race for governor, with recent polls showing her 7 to 12 points ahead of GOP Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears, and Democratic Lieutenant Governor candidate Ghazala Hashmi is leading too. (Attorney general candidate Jay Jones could be in trouble due to texts saying he’d like to shoot a state GOP leader.) Democrats already have a one-seat margin in the state Senate; a trifecta would let Virginia be the bulwark against Trumpism that Spanberger is promising to make it.

The investment, plus a lot of local donors, has helped Adams raise $2.35 million, almost double Taylor’s haul.