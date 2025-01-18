Hold ’em.
This Week / January 18, 2025
More from The Nation
Why I Won’t Be Watching the Clown Show That Will Be Trump’s Inauguration Why I Won’t Be Watching the Clown Show That Will Be Trump’s Inauguration
The country is about to be handed over to a band of fascists, and top Democrats are simply rolling over and waiting for the Republicans to tickle their tummies.
How to Save the Democrats How to Save the Democrats
They’re in shambles. They need to change—fast. Here’s what they should do.
Biden’s Biggest Legacy: An Unending Trail of Blood Biden’s Biggest Legacy: An Unending Trail of Blood
It’s not just the Gaza genocide. It’s his decades of warmongering in the Middle East.
Biden’s Farewell Biden’s Farewell
Presidential legacy.
Faiz Shakir’s Late Entry Shakes Up the Race for DNC Chair Faiz Shakir’s Late Entry Shakes Up the Race for DNC Chair
The strategist who managed Bernie Sanders’s presidential race says the party needs vision and conviction “to restore a deeply damaged Democratic brand.”
The Age of Vanceism Is Just Beginning The Age of Vanceism Is Just Beginning
The next four years in American politics may be characterized as much by the vice president as by his boss.