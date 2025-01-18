This Week / January 18, 2025

Hold ’em.

Donald Trump souvenirs are displayed for sale at of I Love DC Gifts ahead of the inauguration on January 16, 2025, in Washington, DC.

Why I Won't Be Watching the Clown Show That Will Be Trump's Inauguration

The country is about to be handed over to a band of fascists, and top Democrats are simply rolling over and waiting for the Republicans to tickle their tummies.

Sasha Abramsky

How to Save the Democrats

How to Save the Democrats

They’re in shambles. They need to change—fast. Here’s what they should do.

Feature / John Nichols

Joe Biden coughs as he delivers remarks at the Department of Labor on December 16, 2024.

Biden's Biggest Legacy: An Unending Trail of Blood

It’s not just the Gaza genocide. It’s his decades of warmongering in the Middle East.

Samaa Khullar

Biden’s Farewell

Biden's Farewell

Presidential legacy.

Colleen Quinn

Faiz Shakir appears on

Faiz Shakir's Late Entry Shakes Up the Race for DNC Chair

The strategist who managed Bernie Sanders’s presidential race says the party needs vision and conviction “to restore a deeply damaged Democratic brand.”

John Nichols

Vance at Butler Assassination Site

The Age of Vanceism Is Just Beginning

The next four years in American politics may be characterized as much by the vice president as by his boss.

Column / Chris Lehmann