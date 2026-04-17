Climate Deniers’ Ball
Are YOU the doctor?
Are YOU the doctor?
In a moment that demands not just outrage but strategy, cohosts Aaron Regunberg, Jonathan Smucker, and Matt DaSilva, are here with concrete lessons to help listeners fight back ag...
In this week’s Elie v. US: A look at the campaign to dislodge Alito and replace him with... Ted Cruz? Plus: the appalling charade of President Big Mac and Door Dash Grandma.
Forget being a regular king. Trump is clearly expressing a not-so-secret desire to be a spiritual monarch.
The mayor is using his “100 Days” moment to talk about “the change that democratic socialism can deliver.”
His tech company aids ICE, and killings in Gaza and Iran.
While it’s nice that politicians are finally talking about the “affordability crisis,” working folks are wondering: Where have you been?