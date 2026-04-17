Introducing Fighting Fascism, a New Podcast Devoted to Resisting Authoritarianism
Introducing “Fighting Fascism,” a New Podcast Devoted to Resisting Authoritarianism
In a moment that demands not just outrage but strategy, cohosts Aaron Regunberg, Jonathan Smucker, and Matt DaSilva, are here with concrete lessons to help listeners fight back.
Contact: Caitlin Graf, The Nation, press [at] thenation.com, 212-209-5400
New York, NY—The Nation, America’s leading source of progressive politics and culture, today announced our podcast, Fighting Fascism, with long-time political organizers Aaron Regunberg and Jonathan Smucker, and cohost Matt DaSilva, as your guides to fighting back against the latest executive overreach and outrages roiling the country.
The new weekly program will discuss the history of fascist takeovers, the conditions enabling them, and the resistance movements that have defeated them, to draw lessons for today’s fights against Trump, MAGA, and the growing threat of modern authoritarianism. Each week, Regunberg and DaSilva, with frequent appearances from Smucker, will sit down with historians, strategists, and activists from inside and outside of The Nation’s orbit to draw real lessons for the fights happening right now.
“Fighting Fascism treats antifascism not as just a moral posture, but as a strategy rooted in building majorities,” said Nation president Bhaskar Sunkara. “It will be an important part of The Nation‘s expanding audio lineup.”
“We’re in a moment that demands not just outrage, but strategy,” added cohost Aaron Regunberg. “We’ve all asked ourselves that question, ‘What would you have done in 1930s Germany?’ Well, here we are. This show is an opportunity to think through what we can do about it.”
“I’ve been struggling to figure out how to combat the daily barrage of badness coming out of the administration,” said cohost Matt DaSilva. “Doomscrolling and signing online petitions isn’t cutting it. So I’m looking forward to learning some actionable steps we can all take to fight back against the current regime.”
In Episode 1, authors Astra Taylor and Mark Bray have a big picture conversation about what antifascist organizing actually looks like in this moment—and why building a majoritarian coalition isn’t as hard as it sounds: Let’s Fight Some Fascists.
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In Episode 2, Morris Katz, lead strategist for New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s campaign, explains why the Democratic Party keeps fumbling and how to make it stop: What if Democrats Didn’t Suck?
In Episode 3, Nation columnist David Klion talks about the role that Israel has played in the rise of American fascism and what it all means for American Jews: America, Israel, and the Jews.
Forthcoming episodes will feature historian Eric Rauchway on America’s original antifascist, FDR; tenants union organizer Tara Ranghuveer; journalist Charlotte Alter on AI and Big Tech; and much, much more.
Future episodes will go live every Monday. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts, and check out our other regular programming and limited-run series at thenation.com/podcasts.
Over the last few years, The Nation has grown our interesting and expansive audio content through podcast programming that by turns informs, infuriates, and surprises our listeners. This includes weekly shows Start Making Sense with Jon Wiener, Edge of Sports with Dave Zirin, Time of Monsters with Jeet Heer, Tech Won’t Save Us with Paris Marx, and American Prestige with Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison. We’ve also produced limited series on everything from law to economic insecurity to politics and climate including, most recently, A People’s Climate with Shilpi Chhotray—produced in partnership with CounterStream Media and recently nominated for a prestigious Webby Award in the category of Best Show: Sustainability & Environment! Together, Nation podcasts offer a unique perspective with an ear to the stories you won’t hear anywhere else.
For interview requests or further information, please see contact information above. Fighting Fascism is produced by Nik Damants.
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ABOUT: Aaron Regunberg (@AaronRegunberg) is a co-host of the Fighting Fascism podcast as well as a climate lawyer, contributing editor at The New Republic, and former Rhode Island state representative.
Matt DaSilva (@mattydasilva) is a co-host of the Fighting Fascism podcast and an actor and writer based in Queens, New York. He’s appeared in plays and musicals across the country; recent credits include the world premiere of the new musical Huzzah! and the Heathers Deluxe Edition cast recording. In addition to his acting career, Matt has worked in progressive politics, organized labor, and climate activism.
Jonathan Smucker (@jonathansmucker) is a co-host of the Fighting Fascism podcast as well as cofounder and executive director of Popular Comms, a cofounder of Pennsylvania Stands Up, and the author of Hegemony How-To: A Roadmap for Radicals. He has worked for over 25 years as a political organizer, campaigner, and strategist, and has trained thousands of organizers and social movement participants.
Founded by abolitionists in 1865, The Nation has chronicled the breadth and depth of political and cultural life, from the debut of the telegraph to the rise of Twitter, serving as a critical, independent, and progressive voice in American journalism.
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