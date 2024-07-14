Politics / Americans Know Political Violence All Too Well The attempted assassination of Donald Trump recalls the shooting of Theodore Roosevelt in Milwaukee.

Donald Trump, 2024 / Theodore Roosevelt, 1912. (Jabin Botsford / The Washington Post via Getty Images; Bettmann via Getty Images)

Milwaukee—In the lobby of the Hyatt Regency Milwaukee, a hotel in the heart of the downtown district where delegates to this week’s Republican National Convention will nominate Donald Trump for a second term as president of the United States, there is a plaque that announces, “On this spot October 14, 1912, an attempt was made upon the life of Theodore Roosevelt.”

It is a measure of the all-too-common nature of political violence in America that Trump is not the first former president who, while making a comeback bid, survived an assassination attempt.

More than a century before Saturday afternoon’s horrific shooting incident at a Republican rally in Butler, Pennsylvania—where a rally attendee and the shooter died, and where Trump, as he said in a social media post, “was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear”—Roosevelt was targeted in a campaign-season assassination attempt. The shooting of Roosevelt sent shock waves through the 1912 election season, although the former president ultimately lost his reelection bid.

After Saturday’s shooting in Pennsylvania, media headlines fretted about the arrival of “A Terrible New Era of Political Violence in America.”

President Biden announced, “There is no place in America for this kind of violence.”

Biden was surely right when he decried the shooting as “sick” and said, “Everybody, everybody must condemn it.” Unfortunately, the historical record does not support the president’s assertion that “the idea that there’s political violence, or violence in America like this, is just unheard of.”

The reality is that political violence has been a feature of the American experiment for much of its 248 years. Four presidents have been shot and killed while in office—Abraham Lincoln, James Garfield, William McKinley, and John F. Kennedy. Another president, Ronald Reagan, was nearly killed by an assassin in 1981. President Gerald Ford was the target of two assassination attempts in September of 1975. Former US attorney general and New York Senator Robert F. Kennedy was murdered after winning California’s 1968 Democratic presidential primary. Four years later, Alabama Governor George Wallace was shot—by a 21-year-old Milwaukeean—and left paralyzed, as he campaigned in Maryland for the 1972 Democratic presidential nomination.

But despite all the bloody history, assassination attempts still come as a shock to Americans. We do not want to believe that this level of violence is an aspect of our politics. Even in periods when there have been multiple assassinations of prominent political figures—as happened in the spring of 1968, when both the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and RFK were murdered over the course of two awful months—no one is prepared for the moment when the shots ring out.

The attempt on Trump’s life left him injured but resilient. He raised a clenched fist as he was being led from the rally stage, in what will surely become one of the iconic images of the 2024 campaign. He will undoubtedly be welcomed as a wounded warrior by the delegates who will nominate him in Milwaukee, where already intense security was immediately ramped up after Saturday’s assassination attempt. (Tensions were already high in the city, after the June 30 use-of-force death of 43-year-old D’Vontaye Mitchell near the Hyatt Regency stirred a national outcry.)

Yet a joint statement from the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee announced Saturday night that the 45th president “looks forward to joining you all in Milwaukee as we proceed with our convention to nominate him to serve as the 47th President of the United States.”