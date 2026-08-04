Politics / The Chilling Trump Order Threatening All Americans Why National Security Presidential Memorandum-7 is so important.

Donald Trump signs the NPSM-7 memo on September 25, 2025. (YouTube)

In 1969, 21 members of the New York Black Panther Party were arrested in predawn raids and charged with a combined 156 counts of conspiracy. To prove the defendants’ dangerous ideology to the jury, prosecutors screened The Battle of Algiers and read aloud from Mao’s Little Red Book. Among the defendants was 23-year-old Afeni Shakur, who had no attorney and no legal training and chose to represent herself. She was eight months pregnant, facing a 350-year sentence for a conspiracy the prosecution’s own witnesses couldn’t describe (on the stand, one of the state’s key officers admitted that he’d never seen her hurt anyone or blow anything up). In its quest for a conviction, the government leaned on the so-called “conspiracy doctrine,” which requires only agreement with the idea of an action, not action itself. In other words, you don’t need to prove anyone did anything, only that they talked about doing it, or associated with people who did.

The Panther 21 jurors didn’t buy it. After seven months, they acquitted every remaining defendant, on every count, in under two hours.

Fifty-seven years later, in a federal courthouse in Fort Worth, Daniel Sanchez Estrada was sentenced to 30 years in prison. Estrada was one of 22 people charged over a Fourth of July noise demonstration outside the Prairieland ICE detention facility in Alvarado, Texas, in 2025. It was one of many demonstrations that had sprung up outside ICE facilities nationwide after months of armed federal agents violently sweeping communities, and a detention system on pace for its deadliest year in two decades.

At the protest, one man (not Estrada) shot and wounded a police officer. He says he fired defensively, and that the officer was about to shoot an unarmed protester. Whatever the case, Estrada was not being tried in connection with the shooting. He wasn’t in court for arson, or assault, or any other serious offense. In fact, he hadn’t even attended the protest. His crime? Moving a box of his own zines and political literature from the home he shared with his wife, who had been arrested after attending the protest.

The Prairieland prosecutors leaned on the same conspiracy doctrine used against the Panther 21, treating the defendants as a single, unified network. But Estrada’s fate would be very different from that of Afeni Shakur. Despite years in jail awaiting trial, the Panthers ultimately walked free. Estrada, on the other hand, was sentenced to 30 years. His codefendant and partner, Maricela Rueda, was acquitted of the most serious violent charges against her. That didn’t matter either. She was sentenced to 70 years for her presence at a protest where someone else fired a gun. In all, the Prairieland defendants drew a combined five and a half centuries in federal prison. They were largely found guilty due to mere proximity—being in the wrong place at the wrong time—and their political beliefs.

So what changed between 1969 and 2026? First, the Prairieland judge was able to use a “terrorism sentencing enhancement,” a tool that did not exist when the Panthers were tried that lets a judge multiply a sentence once a crime is deemed “calculated to influence or affect the conduct of government.” (This wildly abstract concept would have been catnip for prosecutors in the days of COINTELPRO.) Second, the state’s ability to reach into a person’s life has grown considerably, with a new surveillance apparatus and access to our personal data that allows for repression to take new forms. What ties both together, and gives them a target, is a presidential memo signed last September that few Americans have read but every American now lives under, called National Security Presidential Memorandum-7, or NSPM-7.

NSPM-7 is now the administration’s sharpest tool for criminalizing left political organizing. It directs a 10-agency Joint Terrorism Task Force apparatus—including the FBI, DHS, the IRS, and the Treasury’s Terrorism and Financial Intelligence office—to investigate and prosecute what it calls “domestic terrorism and organized political violence,” with targets defined broadly enough to include anyone whose motivations involve “anti-Americanism, anti-capitalism,” or views that differ from the government’s on immigration, race, and gender. It pursues not just individuals but networks, funders, nonprofits, or even anyone who shows up to a protest.

The FBI and IRS have created a “mission control command center”—the IRS’s wording—to examine nonprofits, and the FBI’s budget request discloses a permanent “NSPM-7 Joint Mission Center” charged to “proactively identify networks.” In other words, its goal is to wield the full power of the state to replicate the repressive tactics of the Prairieland case throughout the country.

It’s important to stress that there is nothing new about the criminalization of left movement activity in the United States, or the presence of political dissidents in American prisons. But most prior cycles of state repression were constrained by a combination of legal hurdles and basic logistical challenges. In 1919 and 1920, the Palmer raids saw federal agents round up thousands of suspected radicals in dozens of cities in a single coordinated sweep—a logistical feat that required advance coordination among field offices nationwide and produced almost no usable evidence beyond membership in a suspect organization, since agents had neither the time nor the technology to build individual cases (they deported hundreds anyway, with little more due process than a hearing). COINTELPRO required infiltrators embedded for years in movements like the civil rights struggle, the American Indian Movement, and the Puerto Rican independence movement; the Panther 21 prosecution required the state’s own agents to create the conspiracy it then charged people with. What changes from era to era is not the targets—those stay remarkably constant—but the cost, both legal and technological, of proving association and manufacturing criminality.

In 2001, the Patriot Act began unraveling some of that constraint, handing the government easy access to the paper trail of a life: Internet history, financial records, travel patterns, library and bookstore records, phone metadata, and—through expanded “sneak and peek” warrants—the ability to search a home or seize property without notifying the owner until well after the fact. And a private surveillance apparatus has since wound itself around the federal one like beans up a trellis—cameras in stores, on transit, on your neighbor’s porch, at protests; license plate readers; facial scans; data brokers selling your locations to anyone willing to pay, including government agencies. That last part isn’t hypothetical: The FBI renegotiated a data broker contract around the time of the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests, and a separate data broker was caught boasting that it had harvested location data from nearly 17,000 phones at BLM demonstrations across four cities.

Meanwhile, the federal government has spent more than a decade failing to contain mass mobilizations (the 2020 George Floyd Rebellion, Standing Rock, Occupy Wall Street, the student encampments, Stop Cop City, the crowds now blocking ICE’s vans) through either ordinary policing or legal repression. Prosecutors in St. Paul charged the RNC 8 under a state terrorism statute after a protest at the Republican National Convention, then dropped the terrorism counts; a Chicago jury acquitted the NATO 3, accused of plotting Molotov cocktails, of every terrorism charge; the great majority of the roughly 800 people charged at Standing Rock over a winter-long standoff saw their cases dismissed or won them outright (even after the federal government sent informants into the protests). After 200 people were kettled downtown at Trump’s 2017 inauguration and charged with felony rioting for simply being in a crowd, six were acquitted at trial; the government dropped the charges for the rest. The criminal conspiracy case against Stop Cop City protesters has almost completely collapsed, with the RICO charges against all 61 people dropped.

NSPM-7 is best understood as both a response to those failures and the latest attempt to transcend them. It is an architecture broad enough, with a Department of Justice aligned closely enough with the executive, to make the earlier attempts look meek.

It does this not by creating new laws but by redirecting existing power. It steers the FBI’s roughly 200 Joint Terrorism Task Forces toward leftist organizing, directs agencies to use authorities they already had against nonprofits and activists, and hands the attorney general a new administrative designation, “domestic terrorist organization,” for groups engaged in offenses as minor as trespass or as vague as “civil disorder.” The designation itself creates no new offense (there is still no crime explicitly called “domestic terrorism” that a person can be charged and convicted of), but it does create a long target list, and lets prosecutors use tools already at their disposal: conspiracy doctrine, material support statutes, terrorism sentencing enhancements. The absence of new law is sort of the point—nothing in NSPM-7 needs, for example, congressional approval.

Nationally, the memo runs through an entity called Joint Task Force Vanguard, which greenlights prosecutions across the country. Washington’s instruction has been explicit. On a conference call this year, a senior DOJ official told prosecutors the department wanted headlines with the indictments. “Go big,” he said, “and go loud.” Days before signing NSPM-7, Trump signed a separate executive order purporting to designate “Antifa”—an ideology against fascism with no members, leadership, or headquarters—as, you guessed it, a “domestic terrorist organization.”