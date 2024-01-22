Politics / Trump No Longer Faces Any Honest Rival for the GOP Nomination DeSantis flamed out. Christie and Hutchinson bowed out. All that’s left is Trump sycophant Nikki Haley—and the inevitable winner himself.

Donald Trump at a campaign event in Rochester, N.H., Sunday, January 21, 2024. (Charles Krupa / AP)

The field of Republican presidential candidates, once crowded with partisans who dared to imagine that they could displace a scandal-plagued Donald Trump as the party’s 2024 nominee, is rapidly clearing.

On Sunday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who was viewed as Trump’s toughest potential rival before he ran one of the most incompetent campaigns in modern American political history, bowed to the inevitable after finishing a weak second in last Monday’s Iowa caucuses. DeSantis, who had promised to “Never Back Down,” did just that, with a loser’s lament posted to X. “It’s clear to me that a majority of Republican primary voters want to give Donald Trump another chance,” he said, going on to endorse the man who had mercilessly attacked him for over a year.

DeSantis’s flameout is the most significant thus far. But he was by no means the first Trump challenger to see the writing on the wall as the campaign moved from speculative phase to actual voting. The candidate who tried to position himself as Trump’s Mini-Me, Vivek Ramaswamy, quit the competition immediately after his decrepit fourth-place finish in Iowa and announced that he would formally become what he already was in practice: a Trump surrogate.

More consequentially—for the tenor of the debate within the GOP, if not for the overall outcome— were the decisions of former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, who ran an aggressively anti-Trump campaign, and former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson, arguably the race’s most honorable contender, to abandon their efforts to redeem what, for the time being at least, is an irredeemable party.

So now Trump, who once faced close to a dozen Republican pretenders, is left to compete in Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary against only one prominent rival: former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, who pulled close to the former president in Granite State polls two weeks ago but now seems to be sliding toward also-ran status.

A Trump renomination has been the best bet since this race began. But it now seems like the primary fight could conclude even sooner than the former president and his most enthusiastic adherents imagined possible. If Trump repeats his Iowa result and pulls over 50 percent of the vote in New Hampshire, the race will, for all intents and purposes, be finished. Even if Haley finishes strongly enough to maintain the fantasy of viability for another few weeks, she’s very likely to get tripped up in her home state of South Carolina, where the former governor is trailing far behind Trump in polls leading up to the February 24 primary.