Trump Can’t Strip Natives of Our US Citizenship, but He Will Try to Take Our Lands The Department of Justice recently argued that birthright citizenship does not apply to Native Americans. The administration will likely take aim at Native sovereignty next.

Activists and members of different tribes from the region protest in Keystone, South Dakota, on July 3, 2020, as they demonstrate around the Mount Rushmore National Monument and the visit of President Donald Trump.

(Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images)

I received a flurry of calls, e-mails, texts, and direct messages from political junkies when news broke that the Trump administration had called into question the birthright citizenship of us “Indians” or Natives with a capital “N” or Indigenous with a capital “I”—we who were here first.

“Where the hell are they going to send you!?” a former classmate asked. “China!?”

Late last month—as part of the legal defense of Trump’s order to suspend birthright citizenship—the Justice Department cited a 19th-century case arguing that “Indians” should be excluded from birthright citizenship.

While the 14th Amendment declares that “all persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside,” the Justice Department posited that since a law passed two years prior explicitly excluded “Indians,” then so too does the 14th Amendment.

In the Justice Department filing, government lawyers cite the US Citizenship Act of 1866, which states “that all persons born in the United States and not subject to any foreign power, excluding Indians not taxed, are hereby declared to be citizens of the United States.”

It’s imperative to remember how the US government regarded us at that time. The white man called us “injuns” and “savages,” and was building and forcing Indigenous families into a prison-camp system, which Adolf Hitler would later praise and discuss with his aides and generals prior to the Holocaust. You’ve probably heard of the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota, but you probably only know it by its softer, more palatable name. Its official title is Prison Camp 334.

In the filing, Trump’s lawyers reference Elk v. Wilkins, an 1884 case in which the Supreme Court ruled that “Indians” born on reservations were not automatically US citizens. The Justice Department argued then and by extension argues again now that because enrolled “Indians” of federally recognized tribes owe their primary allegiance to their chiefs, tribal presidents, and elders, “Indians” are not “subject to the jurisdiction” of states like South Dakota or Arizona, or even of the United States itself.

The Justice Department wrote in January: “[This] confirms that the children of non-resident aliens lack a constitutional birthright to citizenship. In Elk, the Court held that, because members of Indian tribes owe ‘immediate allegiance’ to their tribes, they are not ‘subject to the jurisdiction’ of the United States and are not constitutionally entitled to citizenship.”