Authoritarian Watch / The Ugly Beast of American Authoritarianism Might is right is the philosophy behind the Trump administration’s decision to kidnap Nicolás Maduro.

White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speak with members of the National Guard during a visit to Union Station on August 20, 2025, in Washington, DC. (Al Drago-Pool / Getty Images)

Last Sunday, Stephen Miller, the chief wingman to the newly minted neo-imperialist Donald Trump, wrote an extraordinary post on X. For its brazen rewriting of history, it is worth reading in full:

Not long after World War II the West dissolved its empires and colonies and began sending colossal sums of taxpayer-funded aid to these former territories (despite have already made them far wealthier and more successful). The West opened its borders, a kind of reverse… — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) January 5, 2026

None of this is true: The 18th and 19th century colonial projects were never about making the natives wealthy and successful‚ any more than slavery was about improving the condition of the slaves—a ludicrous and offensive position that Lost Cause advocates still argue. Colonialism was—and is—about the use of raw power to accumulate more power, more resources, more markets, more military bases, and more cheap and expendable labor. Miller’s “reverse colonization,” or—to use language not borrowed from Nazis such as Anders Breivik—a more liberal, race-neutral immigration system, never gave preferential treatment to new residents or naturalized citizens, but it did attract labor and talent and investments and dreamers from across the world.

Allowing more immigration was—and is—not about “self-punishment”; it’s about keeping countries economically dynamic. Immigrants—be they refugees, asylum seekers, or any other visa holders—start companies, provide needed medical and homecare skills, staff child care centers, and pick the crops that homegrown populations have long since decided they don’t want to pick. Take away immigration and remove immigrants, and you have a smaller, meaner, narrower, and poorer culture left behind.

Of course, the fact that Miller’s white-supremacist philosophy is based on lies and historically untenable claims should surprise no one. This is a political regime that, like all authoritarian regimes, thrives on misinformation and a Stalinesque rewriting of history to suit the needs of the moment. Witness the efforts by the White House this week around the fifth anniversary of the Trump-inspired insurrection to recast the murderous MAGA mob as peace-loving protesters attacked by the Capitol police at the behest of Nancy Pelosi. There is a Goebbels-like quality to their realization that if you simply repeat the Big Lie loudly and frequently enough, it will gain traction. They have embraced the Orwellian notion that if you use the levers of state power to maximize your propaganda, a shockingly large number of people will eventually accept that two-plus-two equals five.

For Lucan Way, a distinguished professor of democracy at the University of Toronto who has been writing on America’s slide into “competitive authoritarianism,” the GOP’s collaboration with Trump’s rewrite of January 6 is the clearest indication that the party as a whole has abandoned its commitment to democracy. “The GOP’s open embrace of authoritarianism is,” he said, “the most important fact of the American political system.”

Way believes that the United States has been functionally authoritarian since March, when Trump 2.0 began its onslaught against law firms that represented Democrats and advocacy organizations and against universities that the administration argued were too “woke” in their approach to academics. “In a democracy, we can oppose the government, and we don’t face a cost to our careers. In an authoritarian regime, you have to worry about contracts, about being investigated by the DOJ. That’s clearly the case in the US.”

This week, the fanaticism and authoritarianism of Miller, the fluffer-in-chief for Trump’s masturbatory fantasies of aggrandizement, has been on full display. In addition to embracing Breivik’s foul anti-immigration creed, he also espoused Hitler’s philosophy of international relations. “We live in a world, in the real world, that is governed by strength, that is governed by force, that is governed by power,” he declared, in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper in which he asserted that the United States would seize Greenland and its vast mineral resources, refusing to rule out the use of military force to accomplish that aim. “These are the iron laws of the world since the beginning of time.”

In other words, we are big and have a military with almost unlimited capacity to inflict harm, so—be you allies like Denmark or longtime foes like Venezuela—bend to our will or expect to get the shit kicked out of you.