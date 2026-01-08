D as in Donald and Decline Living (dying?) with Donald Trump.

US President Donald Trump reacts as he speaks during the House Republican Party member retreat at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, on January 6, 2026. (Mandel Ngan / Getty Images)

I was born on July 20, 1944, in the last year of Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s presidency, just over a year before World War II ended in a global triumph of the first order for my country. It’s been a distinctly long and strange road ever since then, leading to the genuinely unnerving world of Donald J. (for John, as in toilet) Trump. In the years after Roosevelt died, there was no question that the United States, armed with the nuclear weapons it had used on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki to end World War II, was the distinctly rising power on Planet Earth. Looking back, then, consider it an ominous development that, in 1950, almost five years after its remarkable global victory in that world war, as the planet’s greatest power, the US would become involved in a conflict in Korea that, three years later, ended in—yes, a draw.

And that would, of course, be only the first of numerous wars this country, almost uniquely in the history of great powers, would continue to provoke and fight against distinctly lesser powers without ever winning one of them. Not one! The four major conflicts were, of course, Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan, and Iraq and none of them proved even faintly successful—and don’t think that turning Venezuela into an oil colony will be either.

Historically speaking, it was strange that the US proved so incapable of beating even minor states (or forces) on this planet, while still rising to ever greater prominence and power. In the end, of course, it did—“beat” would perhaps be the wrong word to use, but outlast that other great power of the era, the Soviet Union, which collapsed from internal stresses and fractures in 1991, leaving this country alone when it came to such powers on Planet Earth. In some sense, there had, historically speaking, never been anything quite like it.

Sooner or later, however, all powers do decline. That, too, is history. But here’s the thing: There’s imperial decline and then there’s imperial decline (!)—and perhaps never in the history of great powers on this planet (or at least in my memory of them) has decline been quite so personalized and personified as in the era of the distinctly aging 79-year-old Donald John Trump.

Hey, give him credit, though! (Or do I mean, given that middle name of his, give him a flush?) Is there anyone on planet Earth he hasn’t alienated by now (except for a few Latin American right-wing autocrats)? Whether you live in the 51st state (aka Canada) or on the distinctly American island of Greenland, whether you happen to be hanging onto the edge of a shattered boat in the Caribbean Sea or are a villager in Nigeria, you just can’t be pleased. Perhaps the only person he’s truly pleased recently is Chinese leader Xi Jinping (despite the $11 billion in weaponry, from drones to mobile artillery systems, he’s recently agreed to sell to Taiwan), since he’s been paving the way in such an impressive fashion for China’s rise.

Unfortunately, we’re living through a moment when history, as least as we humans have known it all these centuries, is itself imperiled, no matter whether you’re in a country that’s rising, falling, or anything in between on this ever more unnerving planet of ours. After all, for the first time in the history of humanity, it’s not just this planet’s greatest power (or powers) that is (are) in decline, but the planet itself as a habitable place for us. Once upon a time, that would have been quite literally unimaginable. But no longer. Anything but, in fact.