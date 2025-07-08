The Media’s Profits Trump Democracy, Once Again Paramount’s settlement with Trump is a symptom of deep structural rot in our corporate media system. Edit

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after signing a proclamation in the Oval Office on April 17, 2025. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Paramount’s $16 million settlement with Donald Trump is a stunning display of bribery, greed, and cowardice. It’s also a symptom of deep structural rot in our media today—a system in which profit trumps democracy at every turn.

To review: Last October, Trump sued Paramount, the parent company of CBS News. Trump alleged that the CBS program 60 Minutes deceptively edited an interview with Vice President Kamala Harris to “tip the scales in favor of the Democratic Party” in the lead-up to the presidential election. From the beginning, nearly all legal experts determined that the case was utterly meritless. Media organizations are, after all, protected by the First Amendment, and are legally and ethically permitted to make routine edits of interviews they air.

Nonetheless, Shari Redstone, Paramount’s controlling shareholder, is seeking to secure regulatory approval for the multibillion-dollar sale of the media conglomerate to the Hollywood studio Skydance. Redstone has seemed eager to settle the case with Trump and orchestrate the merger, democracy be damned. As Senator Bernie Sanders aptly put it, “the Redstone family diminished the freedom of the press today in exchange for a $2.4 billion payday.”

Ever since the lawsuit was filed, numerous journalists and Democratic policymakers spoke out against this egregious move—lambasting both Trump’s laughable charges and Redstone’s lack of principle in failing to contest them.

Trump’s frivolous bullying shouldn’t have been granted a moment’s legitimacy. And yet here we are.

Trump’s legal chicanery continues his close adherence to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s authoritarian playbook for undermining the free press: manipulate media law, threaten news companies’ profits, and exploit oligopolistic media ownership structures. In short, weaponize any tool at his disposal to beat media institutions into submission so that everything looks and sounds like Fox News.

This controversy also casts light on the dangerous stranglehold that media conglomerates wield over journalism. Every tentacle of their vast holdings creates yet more conflicts of interest and potential for privileging business interests over our democratic needs. From the craven capitulation of ABC and now CBS, to the fascistic discourse on X and Fox News, we’re witnessing corporate power over our media run amok, depriving society of a major check against authoritarianism. We should all be alarmed.

And yet we shouldn’t be surprised. In the face of government strong-arming, profit-seeking media organizations predictably sacrifice their journalistic principles rather than jeopardize their commercial interests. And while individual journalists might speak out here and there, America’s major news media repeatedly folds and fails us. In so doing, it helps weaken public accountability as well as society’s First Amendment protections.