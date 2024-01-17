Politics / The Shame of the Senate Only 11 senators joined Bernie Sanders’s effort to hold Israel to account for human rights abuses in Gaza.

Bernie Sanders during the debate on his Gaza resolution on January 16, 2024. (YouTube)

Senator Bernie Sanders made a simple request of the United States Senate on Tuesday. In the face of Israel’s overwhelming military assault on Gaza, which has left more than 24,000 people dead, severely injured tens of thousands more, and displaced almost 2 million men, women, and children, Sanders asked his colleagues: “Do you support asking the State Department whether human rights violations may have occurred using U.S. equipment or assistance in this war?”

“This is information Congress should have and, whatever your views on this war, this resolution should be something you can support,” Sanders told the Senate. “If you believe that the campaign has been indiscriminate, as I do, then we have a responsibility to ask this question. If you believe Israel has done nothing wrong, then this information should support that belief.”

By this logic, the vote should have been 100-0. After all, the US Constitution, which senators swear to uphold, outlines oversight responsibilities that, at a bare minimum, require legislators to know what is being done with the weapons that this country supplies to a foreign state. Additionally, as Sanders reminded the Senate, there is an urgent need for congressional intervention:

“First, it is necessary because of the scale of the destruction in Gaza, the indiscriminate nature of the military campaign, the humanitarian catastrophe that is now occurring and the limits on humanitarian access—food, water, medical equipment and fuel. Second, because of the extensive use of US weapons in attacks that have killed thousands of civilians. Much of the destruction that has taken place in Gaza has been done with US weapons.”

But logic did not prevail.

The Sanders resolution, which would have begun a process that could have led to a freezing of military aid to Israel under the dictates of the Foreign Assistance Act, was overwhelmingly rejected —on a 72-11 vote—as a majority of senators chose neglect and ignorance over constitutional duty and informed engagement.

The progressive group Justice Democrats summed things up succinctly when it observed that, on a basic question of transparency, Congress “spectacularly failed.”

The failure—the shame—was bipartisan. Of the 72 votes to shut down debate on the issue, the clear majority of them—37—came from Democrats, including that of majority leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), and even that of Senate whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), who, unlike Sanders and most of the senators who voted for the resolution, had previously spoken out in favor of a cease-fire in Gaza. Two independents who caucus with the Democrats (Angus King of Maine and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona) also voted to table the resolution, as did 33 Republicans, including minority leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). Seventeen senators—an uncommonly high number—failed to vote, including two Democrats: Chris Coons of Delaware, a close ally of President Biden, and Brian Schatz of Hawaii. (In a statement following the vote, Schatz said that he would have supported the resolution had he been in attendance. He described the resolution as “so far the only available avenue to register our concerns with both the Israeli government’s conduct of the war—which has resulted in over 24,000 civilian casualties—and the undermining of civilian oversight over arms transfers.”)