Politics / Rashida Tlaib 1, Marjorie Taylor Greene 0 Greene’s failed attempt to censure Tlaib united Democrats, divided Republicans, and energized ceasefire activism.

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rashida Tlaib. (Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

As mass demonstrations on behalf of a cease-fire to save the lives of civilians in Gaza have filled the streets of cities across the country in recent weeks, the US House’s only Palestinian-American member came under fierce attack for seeking to echo these calls in the halls of Congress. But an effort to censure Representative Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) for rallying on Capitol Hill with Jewish American activists in opposition to the Israeli bombing campaign that has left more than 9,200 Palestinian children, women, and men dead failed miserably this week in the House—thanks to Republicans.

The censure motion was brought by the chamber’s most perpetually offended member, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.). Greene thought she had a surefire way to rebuke Tlaib, divide Democrats against one another, and scare cautious members of Congress away from calling for an end to the killing. She proposed to formally rebuke Tlaib after the Michigan Democrat addressed an October 18 Capitol Hill rally of Jewish-American peace and justice advocates that was organized by members of the groups Jewish Voice for Peace and If Not Now. Many of those who rallied with Tlaib later engaged in a nonviolent protest inside the Cannon House Office Building, although the Detroit Democrat was not present for that demonstration, during which activists delivered their “not in our name” message directly to their elected representatives.

That salient detail was lost on Greene, whose censure resolution accused Tlaib of engaging in “antisemitic activity, sympathizing with terrorist organizations, and leading an insurrection at the US Capitol complex.” (Notably, Greene was stripped of her House committee assignments during her first term, after she was accused of “trafficking in racism, anti-Semitism and baseless conspiracy theories,” and seeming to promote political violence. The assignments were restored after Republicans took control of the chamber earlier this year and California Representative Kevin McCarthy, who developed an alliance with the Georgia Republican, became speaker of the House.)

Greene’s gambit to get the House to formally reprimand Tlaib was the latest attempt to inflame tensions on Capitol Hill in the aftermath of the horrific October 7 attack by Hamas on Israeli kibbutzim and a music festival, which left roughly 1,400 dead, and the ensuing Israeli assault on Gaza, where the death toll has passed 9,000—including more than 3,000 children.

But Greene’s plot didn’t work as she planned. Rather, it united Democrats and divided Republicans at precisely the point when new House Speaker Mike Johnson, whose election Greene supported, is trying to pull his chaotic caucus together. Things got so wild that, by the week’s end, Greene was attacking fellow Republicans for abandoning her Islamophobic project, while a top Republican, recalling one of Greene’s most embarrassing statements, advised the Georgian to “go chase so-called Jewish space lasers.”

Rather than being silenced, Tlaib emerged from the fiasco as an emboldened advocate for interfaith efforts to end the ongoing Israeli assault on Gaza, explaining, “Instead of funding more bombs with American taxpayer dollars, our leaders should be calling for a ceasefire now, before the violence claims thousands more lives.”

Tlaib, a civil rights lawyer who is one of two Muslim women serving in the House, and who has a long history of working with Jewish, Muslim, and Christian activists on behalf of peace and justice projects in Detroit, refused to be intimidated by Greene. That was critical to the fight in the House. The Michigan Democrat pushed back forcefully against the censure resolution.“Marjorie Taylor Greene’s unhinged resolution is deeply Islamophobic and attacks peaceful Jewish anti-war advocates,” Tlaib said.