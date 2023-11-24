Politics / Why “Liberal” Donors Love Giving Money to the Extreme Right Many purportedly progressive plutocrats turn reactionary on Israel and labor.

Eyes right: EBay founder Pierre Omidayar, whose Omidyar Network Foundation helped to pay for the labor section of Project 2025—designed to help a second Trump administration hit the ground running by providing personnel and policy options. (Ramin Talaie / Corbis via Getty Images)

If Donald Trump wins back the presidency in 2024, his second term in office will be much more authoritarian than anything he was able to achieve in his first go-round. Yet some very wealthy donors who style themselves as progressives are helping to fund Trumpian schemes to remake the government along autocratic lines.

When Trump was first elected, he faced a challenging staffing problem that has now been solved. In 2016, the existing conservative think tanks, which provide both the ready-to-go policy agenda and the employee lists used to staff incoming GOP administrations, were still organized around the pre-Trumpian Republican Party. So in his first term Trump was hard-pressed to find staffers who would execute his policy agenda, aside from anti-immigration fanatics like Stephen Miller (who came Trump’s way thanks to his far-right strategist Steve Bannon).

But over the last seven years, right-wing institutions have become steadily Trumpized, so that the MAGA vision of Trump as the head of a radical right-wing transformation of American politics has been fleshed out in terms of both policy and personnel. For a road map to the future, all one needs to do is read the 920-page Mandate for Leadership crafted by a group called Project 2025 Presidential Transition Project, a consortium of right-wing organizations including the Heritage Foundation, the American Legislative Exchange Council, and the Family Research Council. As Roger Sollenberger of The Daily Beast notes, Project 2025 “has been criticized for its hard-right, authoritarian agenda—including ‘dehumanizing”’ rhetoric towards the LGBTQ community, re-upping Trump’s attempt to include citizenship on the census, leveraging the power of the Justice Department to crack down on critics, and a potentially unconstitutional plan to sic U.S. troops on domestic protesters.”

But the dangers of Project 2025 as a blueprint for a turbo-charged MAGA agenda go beyond the immediate electoral prospects of Donald Trump. After all, in the past such think tank efforts have typically served as dress rehearsals for Republican administrations. The original Mandate for Leadership—released by the Heritage Foundation in 1981—was a best-seller that shaped both the staffing of the Reagan administration and policies such as the military buildup and the evisceration of the welfare state. The American Enterprise Institute’s advocacy of neoconservative foreign policy bore disastrous fruit under George W. Bush. Even if Trump loses in 2024, at some point another Republican president will reside in the White House. And they will almost certainly enact the autocratic policy vision of Project 2025, with the help of the radicalized think-tankers who now staff GOP institutions. The Project 2025 agenda to undermine the civil service is already being echoed by other Republican presidential hopefuls such as former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley.

Given the extremism of Project 2025, you might expect that anyone who claims to be a progressive would steer clear of it. Yet, as Roger Sollenberger’s reporting makes clear, American Compass, a think tank that contributed heavily to Project 2025’s section on labor policy, is getting funding from some extremely wealthy progressive donors. Two of the five major funders for American Compass, Sollenberger notes, “stand out for their prominent histories of supporting liberal causes—the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation and the Omidyar Network Foundation.” The Hewlett Foundation, which claims its agenda is to “strengthen our economy, democracy, and climate” gave American Compass nearly $2 million. The Omidyar Network, created by Ebay founder Pierre Omidyar, has chipped in another $500,000. Previously, Omidyar had given to many progressive causes, including providing the seed funding for the excellent investigative magazine The Intercept. A third liberal-leaning group, Action Now Initiative, has donated $250,000 to American Compass.

Formed in 2020 by Oren Cass, a former Mitt Romney adviser, American Compass is an attempt to flesh out Donald Trump’s vague rhetoric of economic populism with actual policies. The think tank often makes noises about the need to check corporate power and support workers. This rhetoric provides ideological cover to liberal supporters who present the group as a useful instrument for getting the Republican Party to become more pro-worker.

Matt Stoller, a Democrat known for his advocacy of anti-monopoly policy, countered the Daily Beast exposé by claiming that “American Compass is going after fake private equity returns, anti-labor policies, credit card monopoly profits, and unregulated railroads. Authoritarian? No.” (Stoller is an adviser to American Compass, as well as running his own think tank, the American Economic Liberties Project). In an online statement, the Hewlett Foundation credits American Compass with “orienting political focus from growth for its own sake to widely shared economic development that sustains vital social institutions.” A spokesperson for Omidyar Network Foundation advised The Daily Beast “to reach out to American Compass directly for comment on the pro-worker elements they were able to advocate for related to Project 2025.”

The argument is that American Compass is a useful stalking horse for getting the Republican Party to become more pro-worker and progressive on economic policies. This line of reasoning might be persuasive—if it weren’t for the fact that, based on Project 2025, American Compass gives every evidence of being as anti-worker and plutocracy-friendly as any other right-wing think tank.