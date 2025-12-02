Politics / I Still Feel a Tiny Bit Sorry for Olivia Nuzzi She violated every journalism ethics code. But her childhood set her up to fall for a string of incompetent daddy-figures too lame to protect her.

Olivia Nuzzi at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in Washington, DC, in 2023, when she was Washington correspondent for New York magazine.

(Jose Luis Magana / AP Photos)

Olivia Nuzzi has always known how to spot a good story, especially when she can put herself in the middle of it. The now-infamous journalist, who lost a coveted post as Washington correspondent for New York magazine last year when details emerged that she’d had a sexting romance with now Health and Human Services secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. after profiling him, is back with a new book, American Canto, and a publicity tour about the whole sordid situation. Mainly about herself.

But she first came to national attention when she wrote a tell-all for the New York Daily News about Anthony Weiner’s doomed (by his own sexting, and more) 2013 mayoral campaign—from the point of view of the 20-year-old campaign intern she had been for roughly a month. (The main revelation? He called her, and several other interns, by the name “Monica.” No comment.)

I have a vague memory of defending Nuzzi on Twitter, and getting a digital thank-you from her, when Weiner’s communications director came after her in crude, sexist terms, calling her a “bitch,” “slutbag,” “twat,” and “cunt,” promising to ruin her in New York. I needn’t have worried about her; Nuzzi seemed to get the last word, for a while, turning her new fame into a job as New York’s first-ever Washington correspondent at the age of 22.

Having lost that prestigious perch last year over her secret sext affair with Kennedy, Nuzzi might have thought American Canto would give her another last word. Alas, it has not. Before the book was even published, her former fiance, Ryan Lizza—himself let go by The New Yorker over a what the magazine called “improper sexual conduct”—used his ex’s emergence from exile to throw his underwhelming Substack into overdrive, with a so-far four-part exposé of Nuzzi’s romantic and journalistic misdeeds, which, if true, go far beyond some gross sexting with a grosser-still politician (or “The Politician,” as she pretentiously calls him in her memoir).

I did not want to know any of this, but it is my job. You can decide whether to read on, or not.

But first let me Nuzzi myself, at least briefly. I know most of the sad bold-faced names in this story. I first crossed paths with Lizza when I wrote a few features for The New Republic in the last century, while he was just a child starting out there, and I saw him regularly over the next decades, remaining vaguely friendly as he soared high above me, socially and professionally. I became Twitter-friendly with Nuzzi after defending her from Weiner’s sexist comms director (who it turns out became one of Nuzzi’s close real-life friends, because of course; her book tells us she’s also friends with mean-girl doyennes Maureen Dowd and Sally Quinn), and she always greeted me semi-warmly at political events.

While I was defending the (I thought) defenseless college student against the Weiner campaign, it turns out Nuzzi was dating and/or living with then–MSNBC titan Keith Olbermann (34 years her senior), whom I edited when he was (briefly) a Salon columnist. (Lizza dished about their relationship in Part One of his feverish posts.) Olbermann, far from his Countdown fame peak, took the opportunity to confirm and even elaborate on Lizza’s disclosures, making sure we all know that he gave Nuzzi tens of thousands of dollars of expensive designer clothes and jewelry, because what else was he supposed to do… “Get her Gift Certificates from Kmart?” No, I’m not making that up. He said that.

Oh, I also edited Kennedy on a piece (on the nonexistent link between autism and vaccines) that Salon wound up retracting. One of the worst experiences in my professional life. One of the worst people I’ve ever known.

I have often felt slightly icky about myself when I think about knowing any of those people, as I’ve watched them perform, often shamefully, on the political stage—even before I knew what they did in their personal lives, sometimes behind one another’s backs. I would have liked all of this to have stayed behind my back.

But hey, I’m paid to be tough about depravity. Especially when it’s found at the highest levels of journalism and politics.