Politics / Brad Lander Lays Out His Plan to Uplift New York City’s Workers The mayoral candidate and New York City comptroller is releasing a workers’ rights platform that would raise the minimum wage and extend “just cause” protections. NYC Mayoral Candidate Brad Lander Lays Out His Plan to Uplift the City’s Workers The New York City comptroller is releasing a workers’ rights platform, which he shared exclusively with “The Nation.”

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander protests the Trump administration’s decision to freeze of public funding for science research on February 19, 2025.

(Erik McGregor / LightRocket via Getty Images)

Brad Lander, New York City’s comptroller and a mayoral candidate, is releasing a workers’ rights platform today that he shared exclusively with The Nation.

Just the fact that he’s putting forth such a plan is notable, said James Parrott, a fellow at the New School’s Center for New York City Affairs who has been watching New York City mayoral races for decades. He said he has “never seen or heard any candidate ever who had a labor platform at all.” The plan, he added, is “very ambitious, comprehensive, and thoughtful.”

In an interview, Lander tied his proposal to his campaign’s focus on affordability: “It is so expensive right now, and that is really crushing people.” His campaign’s major proposals have thus far been aimed at making the city more affordable by, for instance, tackling housing and childcare. But, he said, “helping workers earn more, have more job stability, and be able to organize is a big part of addressing the cost-of-living crisis in New York City.”

The plan outlines measures that Lander says would make it easier to organize and would protect workers’ jobs and pay. He wants to extend the city’s “just cause” law, which he helped pass and protects fast-food workers from being arbitrarily let go, to all workers. Besides giving the city’s workers more job stability, it would also prevent them from being fired for organizing a union. The plan calls for severance pay in the case of layoffs, a financial cushion for unemployed workers, as well as a disincentive for employers to fire people in the first place. He would ban noncompete clauses that prohibit employees from working for similar businesses, freeing them from being locked into jobs and giving them more economic mobility, and would pursue more whistleblower claims on behalf of workers to get around any arbitration agreements that bar them from bringing their complaints of mistreatment to the court system. He proposes creating sectoral standards boards that have raised pay for fast-food workers in California and are in place for nursing-home and home-care workers in Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, and Nevada.

The plan also calls for New York City residents to be able to take paid time off for any reason, not just specifically when they get sick, seriously hurt, or ill, or welcome a new baby. Starting last summer, Chicago workers can now take five days of leave for any reason, making the city’s leave policies among the most expansive in the country. Such a law would raise New York City up to the standard set by Chicago, while potentially putting pressure on the state to do the same, just as Illinois has followed Chicago’s lead. New York’s paid sick leave, after all, started with a 2014 New York City law before the state adopted its own version in late 2020.

Lander also backs a plan to raise the city’s minimum wage to $19.25 this year and $21.25 next year, with increases after that to keep up with inflation. The current minimum wage is $16.50 an hour.