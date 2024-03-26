Politics / NBC’s Hiring of Ronna McDaniel Is a Total Catastrophe She’s a proven liar. She’s caused a PR nightmare. And she wasn’t even good at her job. What was NBC thinking?

Ronna McDaniel appearing on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday, March 25, 2024. (NBC News)

The reviews are in for ousted Republican National Committee chair Ronna Romney McDaniel’s first appearance as a $300,000-a-year political commentator for NBC—and they’re bad.

How bad?

Bad enough that even McDaniel’s new colleagues are delivering blistering on-air critiques of the Donald Trump apparatchik.

[Update, 3:55 pm, March 26: NBC News is now planning to cut ties with Ronna McDaniel, according to Puck.]

McDaniel made her debut as an NBC contributor on Sunday’s Meet the Press, and it was so appalling that the show’s former host Chuck Todd was brought on to absolve current host Kristen Welker from any responsibility for the fiasco.

“Let me deal with the elephant in the room: I think our bosses owe you an apology for putting you in this situation because I don’t know what to believe,” Todd told Welker.

Noting that McDaniel—who for years worked to amplify defeated former President Trump’s false claim that the 2020 election was “rigged” against him, and who defended Trump even as he embraced increasingly fascistic rhetoric and proposed to begin a second term as “a dictator”—had suggested in her interview with Welker that viewers should trust her even though she didn’t actually believe much of what she was saying while serving as party chair, Todd said: “I don’t know what to believe. She is now a paid contributor by NBC News, but I have no idea that any answer she gave to you was because she didn’t want to mess up her contract. She wants us to believe that she was speaking for the RNC when the RNC was paying for it. So she has credibility issues that she still has to deal with. Is she speaking for herself or is she speaking on behalf of who’s paying her? Once at the RNC she did say that, ‘Hey, I’m speaking for the party.’ I get that. That’s part of the job. So what about here?”

Todd explained that “there’s a reason why there’s a lot of journalists at NBC News that are uncomfortable with this because many of our professional dealings with the RNC over the last six years have been met with gaslighting, have been met with character assassination. So that’s where you begin here. And so when NBC made the decision to give her NBC News’ credibility, you’ve got to ask yourself, ‘What does she bring NBC News?’”

Bingo!

Todd wasn’t alone. In a remarkable public display of dissent, MSNBC anchors railed against McDaniels’s hiring from morning until night on Monday. “The fact that Ms. McDaniel is on the payroll at NBC News, to me that is inexplicable,” Rachel Maddow said on her show. “And I hope they will reverse their decision.”

Todd, Maddow, and the rest of their colleagues understand something their bosses appear to have missed: that what McDaniel “brings” to NBC News are liabilities that would harm any network that’s trying to cover the 2024 election—or, for that matter, any election.

First off, there’s her well-documented inability to tell the truth, which was clear during her seven-year tenure as RNC chair—a position she was invited to exit this year by Trump and his associates—and was still obvious during her agonizing interview with Welker, in which the host was forced to fact-check the network’s newest paid contributor in real time. For instance, when McDaniel claimed that as party chair she had defended the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s election as president “many times,” Welker played a tape from July of 2023, in which CNN’s Chris Wallace asked McDaniel, “Are you saying, as the chair of the Republican Party, that you still have questions as to whether or not Joe Biden was the duly elected president in 2020?”