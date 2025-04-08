Press Room / Introducing The Nation Podcast, a New Interview Series Introducing “The Nation Podcast,” a New Interview Series Hosted by editor D.D. Guttenplan, the show will go behind the scenes of our biggest print stories with the journalists who wrote them. Edit

New York, NY—The Nation, America’s leading source of progressive politics and culture, announced announced today the launch of The Nation Podcast with editor and host D.D. Guttenplan as your guide to each month’s print edition. The new signature show will crack the cover of the magazine to offer a behind-the-scenes look at the making of—and reporting for—each issue. Building on our existing roster of award-winning, thought-provoking programming and commentary, the interview series will feature insightful conversations across politics, technology, economics, culture, books and the arts, foreign policy, and more, with a rotating cast of Nation columnists, writers, and contributors.

“We had so much fun getting deep into the weeds on See How They Run,” said Guttenplan, referring to the magazine’s election season podcast offering “horse-race coverage—from the left.” “The Nation Podcast is a natural expansion of that endeavor,” he continued, “and a chance to steer listeners towards some of the most vivid reporting, sophisticated analysis, and best-informed cultural criticism and commentary out there. It’s also a chance to hear the actual writers’ voices—which can sometimes be startlingly different from their print personas.”

“It’s clear our readers want to go deeper, and these interviews offer a chance for our writers to provide more context for their work that maybe doesn’t always make it into print,” said Ludwig Hurtado, executive producer of The Nation Podcasts. “As our audience and output continues to grow, my goal remains to offer interesting and expansive audio content that informs, surprises, and delights our listeners.”

In the first episode, out today, Guttenplan speaks to our May cover story’s Vincent Bevins about the rise of Brazil’s Landless Workers’ Movement—known as the MST—which is the largest social movement in Latin America, and possibly the world. For decades, its members have fought to reclaim land from agribusiness and “upstart capitalists,” educate the masses, and resist violent repression. Against the backdrop of Jair Bolsonaro’s far-right regime, the MST won the hearts of millions of Brazilians—rural and urban, rich and poor. But now that Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is back in power, what does the future hold for MST? Bevins, who has reported for The Washington Post, the Financial Times, and the Los Angeles Times, where he served for five years as a foreign correspondent in Brazil, is the author of The Jakarta Method and If We Burn: The Mass Protest Decade and the Missing Revolution.

Forthcoming episodes this month will feature Bryce Covert discussing her Nation investigation into the ongoing failure of McDonald’s to prevent sexual harassment in the workplace, reported in partnership with Type Investigations. And columnist John Ganz will break down Donald Trump’s dog-eat-dog worldview as laid bare in the president’s “Art of” books trilogy.

In the last few years, The Nation has more than doubled our offering of podcast programming, which now includes weekly shows Start Making Sense, with Jon Wiener; Edge of Sports, with Dave Zirin; The Time of Monsters, with Jeet Heer; Tech Won’t Save Us, with Paris Marx; and American Prestige, with Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison. We’ve also produced limited series, including Contempt of Court, with Elie Mystal; System Check, with Melissa Harris-Perry and Dorian Warren; Going for Broke, with Ray Suarez; Next Left, with John Nichols; More Than Enough, with Mia Birdsong; and Guttenplan’s successful election-season podcast, See How They Run. Together, Nation podcasts offer an inimitable understanding of news, politics, and people with an ear to the stories you won’t hear anywhere else.

ABOUT: D.D. Guttenplan (@ddguttenplan) is editor of The Nation. He previously covered the 2016 election as the magazine’s editor at large and, for two decades before that, was part of its London bureau. He is the author, most recently, of The Next Republic: The Rise of a New Radical Majority and The Nation: A Biography (The First 150 Years).

The former editor-in-chief of the London-based Jewish Quarterly, Guttenplan is producer of the acclaimed documentary film Edward Said: The Last Interview and wrote and presented War, Lies, and Audiotape, a radio documentary for the BBC about the origins of the Vietnam War. A former education correspondent for the International Herald Tribune, former columnist for New York Newsday, and former senior editor at The Village Voice, his essays and reporting have appeared in The Atlantic, The Economist, The Guardian, Haaretz, Harper’s Magazine, the London Review of Books, The New York Times, and the Times Literary Supplement.

Founded by abolitionists in 1865, The Nation has chronicled the breadth and depth of political and cultural life, from the debut of the telegraph to the rise of Twitter, serving as a critical, independent, and progressive voice in American journalism.