Politics / February 13, 2025

Mitch McConnell’s Desperate Bid for an Honorable Political Legacy

Joan Walsh

US Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) gives a thumbs up while arriving at the nomination of Tulsi Gabbard as President Donald Trump’s director of national intelligence at the Senate Chambers on February 12, 2025, in Washington, DC.

(Kayla Bartkowski / Getty Images)

It’s hard to say mean things about a fragile politician in a wheelchair, in the twilight of his political career and his life, too, who is finally trying to do something decent. Approaching 83, suffering multiple health issues, having ceded leadership and probably not running again, former GOP Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell is suddenly mustering the integrity to vote against some of Donald Trump’s worst cabinet nominees, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, and, on Thursday, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. On Gabbard and Kennedy, he was the lone Republican “no” vote.

It’s hard not to see this as a belated attempt to salvage his political legacy, after a 40-year Senate career, to make clear he wasn’t behind the very worst of Trumpism, now that Trump is empowering fascists and would-be quislings, not to mention people utterly unqualified for their positions (and that includes acting president Elon Musk). I’m a pretty forgiving person, more willing to welcome Republicans into the popular front against Trump—even Liz Cheney—than many of my colleagues on the left. The McConnell spectacle is tragic. But I can’t muster the charity to praise the Kentucky senator for his belated and useless valor. When he had tight control of Senate Republicans, he didn’t use his power against Trump. Now that he’s powerless, he’s making quixotic feints at integrity and independence. It’s not convincing.

That’s because Mitch McConnell is single-handedly the Republican most responsible for Trump’s takeover of his party. It began when he empowered the worst (at the time) elements of the GOP just as Barack Obama got elected president. Just before the 2010 midterms, he declared, “The single most important thing we want to achieve is for President Obama to be a one-term president.” He refused to push back on Trump’s racist claim that Obama wasn’t born here and was thus an illegitimate president, meekly saying he accepted Obama’s “word,” which tacitly ignored that there was proof that Trump was lying.

And while McConnell couldn’t deny Obama a second term, he effectively cut it by a full year, when he brazenly blocked the president’s appointment of Merrick Garland to succeed über-conservative Antonin Scalia on the Supreme Court the January before Obama left office. He would abandon his 2016 argument by pushing through conservative Christian lawyer Amy Coney Barrett to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg, not a year but a month before the 2020 election, which Joe Biden won.

If Obama got the appointment he had a right to, and Biden got to replace Ginsburg when he assumed office in 2021, Democrats would have a 5–4 Supreme Court majority.

McConnell’s judicial coup ensured that Trump got three Supreme Court picks in his first term, and that 6–3 conservative majority not only overthrew Roe v. Wade’s constitutional abortion protections but also found last year that Trump enjoyed broad immunity from criminal prosecution for “official” actions he undertook as president—including fomenting the violent sacking of the Capitol and attempted coup on January 6, 2021. That pulled the rug out from under special counsel Jack Smith, whose meticulous case prosecution could essentially go nowhere as Trump ran out the clock and won reelection.

Current Issue

Cover of March 2025 Issue
March 2025 Issue

Equally bad, however, after McConnell blamed Trump personally for the insurrection, calling him “practically and morally responsible,” and suggested he might even join an impeachment push, he refused to vote to convict Trump after the House impeached him. He also refused to whip his mostly obedient GOP Senate members. Seven Senate Republicans voted to convict Trump nonetheless, adding up to 57 senators in support, but the law requires two-thirds. McConnell suggested that the right outcome might be the criminal prosecution of the president; the conservative court majority he installed made that impossible.

I’m not even delving into McConnell’s other political misdeeds—chief among them the Citizens United decision overturning bipartisan campaign finance reform and enabling the noxious flood of dark money into American politics. He did many bad things, but the way he empowered Trump and expanded his control in so many ways will always be the worst.

A few respectable votes won’t change that, Mitch. But I’m sure you have folks around you who will tell you otherwise.

Joan Walsh

Joan Walsh, a national affairs correspondent for The Nation, is a coproducer of The Sit-In: Harry Belafonte Hosts The Tonight Show and the author of What’s the Matter With White People? Finding Our Way in the Next America. Her new book (with Nick Hanauer and Donald Cohen) is Corporate Bullsh*t: Exposing the Lies and Half-Truths That Protect Profit, Power and Wealth In America.

More from The Nation

Barbed Wire

Barbed Wire Barbed Wire

Trump’s immigration policies recall the camps of Nazi Germany.

OppArt / Gio

To Go Big Is to Keep It Simple

To Go Big Is to Keep It Simple To Go Big Is to Keep It Simple

Reinventing the Democrats as a working-class party.

Thomas Geoghegan

Donald Trump stepping out onto a stage while holding a red MAGA hat.

Pay Less Attention to That Man in Front of the Curtain Pay Less Attention to That Man in Front of the Curtain

Musk’s machinations and Trump’s daily outrages are meant to be mesmerizing—and paralyzing. But there are plenty of ways to fight back effectively—starting with not panicking.

Zephyr Teachout

Elon Musk prepares to speak at Donald Trump's Inauguration Day rally at the Capital One Arena on January 20, 2025.

Elon Musk’s Vision Is Coming Into Focus—and It Looks a Lot Like Neo-Apartheid Elon Musk’s Vision Is Coming Into Focus—and It Looks a Lot Like Neo-Apartheid

Apartheid was, first and foremost, a business plan—one that the South African–born Musk seems to be reworking for the modern age.

Elie Mystal

It’s Time for the Democrats to Throw Off the Dead Hand of Clintonism

It’s Time for the Democrats to Throw Off the Dead Hand of Clintonism It’s Time for the Democrats to Throw Off the Dead Hand of Clintonism

More than 20 years after Bill Clinton left office, Democrats remain in the grips of his New Democrat politics. That’s a serious problem.

Feature / Lily Geismer

Screenshot of NewsNation segment about Donald Trump cutting federal DEI programs.

DEI Was Never Going to Save Us DEI Was Never Going to Save Us

Trump’s racist attacks on diversity initiatives must be resisted—but that shouldn’t prevent an honest conversation about the limits of what DEI can actually achieve.

Malaika Jabali