Politics / The Defiance Is Steadily Building, in Increasingly Unlikely Places It’s the undaunted protesters on the streets in Minneapolis fighting ICE, it’s DOJ lawyers who’ve resigned over the investigation into Renee and Becca Good—and more and more coming out against Trump’s newest abuses.

Demonstrators during a protest in Minneapolis on Jan. 8, 2026. An ICE officer fatally shot a woman during a confrontation in Minneapolis, sparking an uproar over the presence of ICE agents in the city.

(Ben Brewer / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

It’s not just the awe-inspiring neighbors of Minneapolis, who have continued to come out in epic numbers to defend citizens and non-citizens alike from the violence of ICE and other immigration officials, in the wake of the murder of Renee Nicole Good last week. In the last two days, we’ve seen new defiance even from U.S. Justice Department officials, rebelling against the way the Trump administration is handling the investigation into Good’s murder.

On Monday four lawyers in DOJ’s Civil Rights Division resigned, because their unit wasn’t involved in the putative investigation. The division normally takes a leading role into law enforcement shootings. On Tuesday, an astonishing six lawyers in the Minnesota U.S. attorney’s office also resigned, because they had been assigned to look into the political affiliations of Good’s wife, Becca, and not into the actions of murderer Jonathan Ross, according to The New York Times. I’m sorry, I’m not using allegedly to modify murder, because I’ve seen all the videos, even the one the administration thought exonerated Ross–merely because it showed Becca Good to be a protesting lesbian, and Renee Good to be unafraid of ICE.

“That’s fine, dude. I’m not mad at you,” she told Ross. Those were her last words.

The DOJ thought that proved she deserved to die?

Good’s calm seems to have enraged Ross, who allegedly called her a “fucking bitch” after he shot her. I do say allegedly about that, since we aren’t sure he said it, but the words were captured on his own cellphone video after the murder. I don’t know.

Joseph Thompson, second in command at the U.S. attorney’s office, overseeing the social services fraud probe that first sent federal officials into Minnesota, quit Tuesday, the New York Times reported. At first the stories said only three attorneys resigned; later it came out that there were six. Thompson quit because he objected to looking into the background of Becca Good, instead of probing the illegal use of force by Jonathan Ross. He was also unhappy that the DOJ shut out Minnesota law enforcement, which would normally be involved in such probes.

Minneapolis police chief Brian O’Hara said Thompson’s departure imperils the fraud cases he was investigating. “When you lose the leader responsible for making the fraud cases, it tells you this isn’t really about prosecuting fraud,” O’Hara said.

We’ve seen Justice Department lawyers walk out before this year. When Trump somehow got corruption charges against former New York Mayor Eric Adams dismissed, Southern District of New York attorneys, even some conservatives, walked. But a lot of the attorneys who just left have put up with a lot of bad decisions.

Something about the murder of Renee Good is striking them as worse.

The New York Times reported Monday night, in a story that had huge holes, that investigators were turning their attention to Renee Good’s alleged connections to anti-ICE groups. Fine, but the story didn’t show one single connection. Trump, the paper reported, described Good and her wife as being “professional agitators,” and promising an investigation would “find out who’s paying for it.” Trump offered no evidence to support his claims, and the Times story didn’t either.