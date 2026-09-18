Politics / Why Aren’t We Talking About the Warmongering Lies of Mike Rogers? The media’s relentless focus on Hasan Piker allows the dishonest GOP hawk (and actual Michigan Senate candidate) to evade scrutiny.

Michigan Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers speaks at the 2026 Republican National Convention at the American Airlines Center on September 10, 2026, in Dallas, Texas. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Voters can be forgiven if they think the 2026 midterms are a referendum on Hasan Piker. The Twitch streamer is not, in the grand scheme of things, a very well-known figure. According to an Echelon poll released in April, a supermajority of the public (60 percent) either has no clue as to who Piker is or has no opinion about him (a further 19 percent).

This immense ocean of ignorance and indifference is a testament to the good sense of the American people. Pundits are not just a dime a dozen these days. In the age of torrential social media and the epidemic of influencers, 10 cents could probably buy you a lifetime supply of YouTube pontificators. Not knowing or caring about Piker should be the natural condition of even the minority of citizens who regularly follow the news.

Piker, however, has become a favorite target of media scrutiny, not just from the right-wing press such as Fox News and The New York Post but also centrist outlets such as The Atlantic and The New York Times. The ever-spreading Piker discourse has even made it into The Nation.

The amount of attention Piker has received is truly staggering. In early September, Justin Baragona of Zeteo noted, “Fox News mentioned him in 566 segments across 267 programs since 8/4. And in the last week alone, they ran 107 segments totaling nearly 8 hours of airtime!” As Baragona observes, “If you’ve just casually tuned into cable news these past few weeks, chances are you were on the receiving end of a hyperbolic shoutfest aimed at convincing you that Hasan Piker, a leftist Twitch streamer who most Americans have never heard of, is the single biggest story in politics today.”

The motives behind this outsize attention are obvious and cynical. Over the last two years, a wave of progressive candidates have won Democratic primaries and sometimes general elections. Many of these candidates were championed by Piker, who would interview them for his show and offer his endorsement—notably Michigan senatorial candidate Abdul El-Sayed and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Piker has many opinions that are perfectly reasonable but shocking to conventional wisdom, such as his recent assertion that the Middle East would be more stable if Iran had nukes (a position utterly compatible with the theories of mainstream international relations scholars such as the late Kenneth Waltz).

Unfortunately, unorthodox ideas are rarely examined on their merit in political contests. More commonly, they are used as cudgels. Piker has become a hot-button campaign issue because Republicans and centrist Democrats think that associating with him will discredit progressives. So far, this strategy has been a singular failure, but that has only led to it being adopted with ever greater stridency.

Amid the deafening din of Piker discourse, the actual stakes of the election are getting lost—particularly in the Michigan Senate race, which has become the epicenter of anti-Piker hysteria. Piker is not on the ballot in the race. The real contenders are El-Sayed and GOP challenger Mike Rogers. But while El-Sayed is endlessly badgered about his association with Piker, Rogers enjoys an enviable lack of investigation, let alone criticism.