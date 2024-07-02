Deadline Poet / July 2, 2024

Metaphorical Advice to Those Who Want to Be Donald Trump’s Running Mate

Calvin Trillin

Since fawning is his principal demand,
Your strategy is easy to deduce.
Just pucker up your lips and move
Directly toward that Trumpian caboose.

Thank you for reading The Nation

We hope you enjoyed the story you just read, just one of the many incisive, deeply-reported articles we publish daily. Now more than ever, we need fearless journalism that shifts the needle on important issues, uncovers malfeasance and corruption, and uplifts voices and perspectives that often go unheard in mainstream media.

Throughout this critical election year and a time of media austerity and renewed campus activism and rising labor organizing, independent journalism that gets to the heart of the matter is more critical than ever before. Donate right now and help us hold the powerful accountable, shine a light on issues that would otherwise be swept under the rug, and build a more just and equitable future.

For nearly 160 years, The Nation has stood for truth, justice, and moral clarity. As a reader-supported publication, we are not beholden to the whims of advertisers or a corporate owner. But it does take financial resources to report on stories that may take weeks or months to properly investigate, thoroughly edit and fact-check articles, and get our stories into the hands of readers.

Donate today and stand with us for a better future. Thank you for being a supporter of independent journalism.

Calvin Trillin

Calvin Trillin is The Nation’s “deadline poet.”

More from The Nation

Gun Accessories

Gun Accessories Gun Accessories

SCOTUS weaponized.

OppArt / Jack Ohman

SEIU President Mary Kay Henry speaks to airport workers demanding Congress fix the air travel system at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on November 9, 2023, in Arlington, Virginia.

What Does It Mean to Be a Labor Leader for This Moment? What Does It Mean to Be a Labor Leader for This Moment?

Lessons from Mary Kay Henry, the first woman president of SEIU.

Ai-jen Poo and Deepak Bhargava

Will Arizona Be MAGA’s Last Stand?

Will Arizona Be MAGA’s Last Stand? Will Arizona Be MAGA’s Last Stand?

Trump needs the state’s votes to win. But after its highest court revived an 1864 law that bans abortions, all bets are off.

Feature / Sasha Abramsky

Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden

Résumés Don’t Win Elections Résumés Don’t Win Elections

The Democratic Party has a habit of staking its electoral hopes on its candidates’ credentials. Do voters care?

Town Called Malice / Chris Lehmann

Saving Candidate Biden

Saving Candidate Biden Saving Candidate Biden

To rescue the president’s faltering campaign, Democrats need to send in their A team.

Comment / Jeet Heer

The Grand Old Party of Liars The Grand Old Party of Liars

Republicans aren’t even trying anymore as they cover for their dear leader, Donald Trump.

Editorial / John Nichols for The Nation