North Carolina's GOP Nominee for Governor Is a Far-Right Fanatic—and He's Not Alone Mark Robinson is the most high-profile example of the radicalization of North Carolina's Republican Party. But there's plenty more where he came from.

Mark Robinson, lieutenant governor of North Carolina, speaks during a “Get Out the Vote” rally with former US president Donald Trump in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, March 2, 2024. (Al Drago / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

If you aren’t familiar with Mark Robinson—the hard-line Christian nationalist lieutenant governor of North Carolina, who clinched his state’s Republican gubernatorial nomination last Tuesday—you will be soon. Robinson is set to become one of 2024’s inescapable candidates in the next eight months, as he campaigns for one of the most pivotal gubernatorial offices in the country, and the Democratic Governors Association slowly drops the Ulysses-size opposition file it presumably has on him.

Robinson is running one of the most visible radical right-wing campaigns in the country, and whether he succeeds in defeating Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein will be a litmus test for how far right North Carolinians are willing to go. Robinson’s seemingly endless array of sexist, homophobic, antisemitic, and generally bigoted comments has gained significant attention since he won his primary last week. That attention is understandable and necessary. But it’s equally necessary not to view Robinson’s political rise in a vacuum. He hasn’t come out of nowhere, and he’s not alone.

Others running on the Republican statewide slate are just as extreme. Together with Robinson, they paint a vivid, frightening portrait of what can happen when the modern-day GOP manages to capture state government, even in a swing state, as thoroughly as North Carolina Republicans have over the last decade. This is what a party that has completely insulated itself from electoral consequences looks like.

Robinson’s story is a far-right populist dream. In his book, We Are the Majority, he traces his conservative awakening to when he lost the furniture factory job that gave him purpose, a blow he attributes to the North American Free Trade Agreement, which helped eliminate at least 87,000 jobs in North Carolina within the first eight years of its passage. In 2018, Robinson went viral for a speech about gun rights at a Greensboro City Council meeting (he didn’t even own a gun at the time, he told a Charlotte TV outlet). He then launched a successful campaign for lieutenant governor in 2020, when much of the state’s attention was focused on high-profile presidential, Senate, and gubernatorial elections.

Since then, the full extent of Robinson’s reactionary politics has become abundantly clear. He has called LGBTQ people “filth,” defended now-convicted sex criminals Harvey Weinstein and Bill Cosby, and previously said that the Holocaust was “hogwash”—a comment he attempted to downplay, naturally, by declaring an “Israel solidarity week” in October. (Stein is the state’s first Jewish statewide elected official, and would be the first Jewish governor if elected.)

More indicative of how he would govern, Robinson said last month during a campaign rally that trans women should be arrested for using the women’s bathroom, and last year he said during a radio interview with a Republican state representative that he would sign a bill banning abortion “for any reason.”

Other Republican nominees for the Council of State, a group of 10 executive offices elected statewide, echo Robinson’s reactionary conservatism. US Representative Dan Bishop, the only Republican to file for attorney general, was the lead author of the infamous House Bill 2 in 2016 that helped usher in the wave of anti-trans mania over the last several years. In a primary for state superintendent, which oversees the state’s public school systems, Republicans dumped the incumbent in favor of a right-wing activist who encourages parents not to send their kids to public school and calls those schools “indoctrination centers.”

During Robinson’s four years as lieutenant governor, and particularly over the last year since Representative Tricia Cotham’s absurd party switch in a liberal district gave the GOP a sham supermajority, the GOP has muscled its veto-proof agenda through on a voucher schemes that will gut public school, on tax cuts, and a 12-week abortion ban that eroded access for millions of people in the South. Governor Roy Cooper, one of the most successful politicians electorally in state history, has largely been relegated to the sidelines during his last two years in office, with one notable exception being the state’s passing a long-overdue expansion of Medicaid.