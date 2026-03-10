Feature / How Marco Rubio Went From Neocon “It” Boy to Top MAGA Lieutenant Rubio’s transformation may say as much about neoconservatism as it does about the man himself.

Rubio first? Donald Trump’s secretary of state and national security adviser, Marco Rubio, gives the thumbs up. (Yuri Cortez / AFP via Getty Images)

This article appears in the April 2026 issue, with the headline “Shapeshifter.”

Afew days after Donald Trump was reelected, I traveled to Berlin for a series of meetings with political analysts and Bundestag members about the implications of the US election. I joked that I was there to assist in their grief therapy. Not only were they in shock about Trump’s return to power, but their own governing coalition was also in the process of collapsing.

Amid the general despair, I was struck by how many of them had latched on to Marco Rubio’s just-announced nomination for secretary of state as a source of hope. Rubio may be a right-wing conservative, they offered, but he believes in the sort of internationalism we all believe in, doesn’t he? He comes to the Munich Security Conference. He’s part of the Serious Foreign-Policy Club, right?

Abandon hope, I told them. Rubio’s nomination isn’t a sign that Trump might be a normal president; it’s a sign of how effectively Rubio has been housebroken.

The hope that Rubio would bring some sanity to a second Trump administration wasn’t limited to the conference hotels of Europe, of course. Rubio was confirmed unanimously by the Senate after sailing smoothly through his hearings. This is partly explained by the body’s notorious clubbiness and the fact that, as one of Trump’s earliest nominees, he benefited from the “honeymoon” period that all new presidents get. But Rubio also got a boost from the belief that he would be “the adult in the room.”

That hope has largely been demolished. Far from being a savior of the “rules-based order,” Rubio has established himself as one of the second Trump administration’s most consequential cabinet secretaries, skillfully serving as MAGA’s face on the global stage.

His recent address at the 2026 Munich Security Conference, which I attended, was a perfect showcase of Rubio’s new, Trumpier approach. A year after Vice President JD Vance’s right-wing populist harangue at the conference—in which he warned that the greatest danger facing Europe was “the threat from within”—Rubio offered merely a kinder, gentler version of that rant. He spoke of the “old friendship” between the United States and Europe and declared, “We are bound to one another by the deepest bonds that nations could share.” But undergirding these nostalgic appeals was a paranoid vision of a white, Christian West against the rest, a menacing narrative of impending “civilizational erasure.”

“We do not want our allies to be weak,” Rubio warned, “because that makes us weaker. We want allies who can defend themselves so that no adversary will ever be tempted to test our collective strength. This is why we do not want our allies to be shackled by guilt and shame. We want allies who are proud of their culture and of their heritage, who understand that we are heirs to the same great and noble civilization.”

Rubio’s message was classic MAGA, but his softer delivery, coupled with the occasional love bomb, was enough for many in the audience. Having been conditioned for over a year by the Trump administration’s impetuous cruelty, they lapped it up, giving Rubio a standing ovation. On a panel immediately afterward, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen declared herself “very much reassured.”

A number of attendees told me later, though, that despite being adorned in the language of the High Foreign-Policy Church, Rubio’s speech was more or less the same message they’ve been hearing from the United States since Trump resumed office.

It’s a remarkable turn for Rubio—a man who, in the 2016 presidential primaries, was seen as the New and Improved Neocon. It was an impression that Rubio himself cultivated with his campaign slogan, “A New American Century”—a clear reference to the Project for the New American Century, the infamous neoconservative organization that pushed for war with Iraq in the late 1990s and early 2000s. A longtime cheerleader of that war, Rubio seemed ready to claim the aging John McCain’s mantle as the faction’s main avatar.