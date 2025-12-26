Activism / A Movement-Building Strategy for All Workers Why we need a freedom agenda.

TIJUANA, BAJA CALIFORNIA NORTE – Catelina Cespedes, Carlos Alcaide and Teodolo Torres greet Florita Galvez, who is on the other side. The family came from Santa Monica Cohetzala in Puebla to meet at the wall. Meetings like this takes place every Sunday at the Parque de Amistad, or Friendship Park, in Playas de Tijuana, the neighborhood of Tijuana where the wall runs into the Pacific Ocean.

The night Zohran Mamdani was elected mayor of New York City, he called his triumph “the victory of the Bangladeshi aunty who knocked on door after door until her feet throbbed and her knuckles ached … of the Gambian uncle who finally saw himself and his struggle in a campaign for the city that he calls home.” Countering arguments that defending immigrants is an election loser, incompatible with fighting for jobs and living standards of all workers, Mamdani answered, “Dreaming demands solidarity … A life of dignity should not be reserved for a fortunate few. … We can be free and we can be fed.”

“We can be fed” is a call not just for municipal grocery stores but for attacking the corporate domination that keeps workers hungry and angry. To win an election, he says, candidates must defend workers’ class interests. But he combines this with “We can be free,” which means ending raids and detentions. Divided families hear that call, and white workers with German or Italian surnames should remember it from Ellis Island more than a century ago. On Angel Island in San Francisco Bay, those held in detention by racist anti-Chinese restrictions heard it too. It was a call to bring families together here, in the US

Mamdani’s embrace of immigrants recognizes a basic reality. Modern migration is the product of the exploitation of immigrant-sending countries, and of wars that are both a legacy of colonialism and an effort to keep a neocolonial system in place. Enforced debt, low wages, and resource extraction produce displacement and migration, but also make countries attractive to investors. They relocate production, taking advantage of the vast gulf created in the standard of living between the global south and the global north.

TIJUANA, BAJA CALIFORNIA NORTE – A man on the Mexican side of the border wall between Mexico and the US, where the wall runs into the Pacific Ocean.

This system criminalizes all people who are displaced—migrants certainly, but also the unemployed and homeless who lose jobs in rich countries. Workers are pitted against each other, and political defenders of the system use this competition to keep them from changing it.

Militarism is the enforcer, whether ICE on the border and in immigrant communities, or armed intervention abroad and the threat of it. Immigrant workers suffer as a result, but so do workers in general. Huge budgets for ICE and “defense” soak up money for meeting social needs.

Immigrant communities and unions call instead for a freedom agenda: for family reunification and legal status for people already here; for labor rights for immigrant workers; and for ending mass detentions and deportations. Migrants who depend on work in the US want to make legal migration possible, but without being forced into corporate guestworker visa programs. Those communities also seek political and social change at home, and an end to treaties like NAFTA, so that migration becomes voluntary, not a choice forced by hunger and poverty.

During the Cold War, Chicano and Asian American communities endured the greatest wave of deportation in history (1.1 million in 1954) and the largest recruitment of braceros (450,000 in 1955). Because the left had been expelled from most US unions as the Cold War began, the dominant right-wing ideology in many unions was hostility to immigrants. Eventually, that led to support by the AFL-CIO for the 1986 Immigration Reform and Control Act.

That law included a limited legalization for some undocumented people, but it also included poison pills that provoked fierce opposition by a new wave of left-wing unionists and immigrant community activists. The law’s worst feature—employer sanctions—made it a crime for an employer to hire a worker without papers, and for that person to work. The AFL-CIO supported the bill, asserting that if undocumented immigrants couldn’t legally work, they wouldn’t come, and those here would leave.

Activists like Mike Garcia, who became a national leader of the janitors’ union, warned it would be used to make immigrant workers vulnerable to retaliation—and it did. When Garcia’s union organized janitors cleaning buildings for Apple, Hewlett-Packard, and other tech companies in the early 1990s, many were fired. Similar examples multiplied. Making immigrant workers more vulnerable only made organizing harder. Workers’ standard of living did not go up.

Labor opposition to the law grew, and in many unions immigrant workers became organizers and officers. Finally, in 1999, the AFL-CIO convention in Los Angeles called for repealing sanctions, for another immigration amnesty, and for ending guestworker programs. Many immigrant communities began looking at unions as defenders, and union organizing among immigrants mushroomed. Despite raids and firings under both Democratic and Republican administrations, the political alliance of immigrants with the communities around them has become an engine for social change.