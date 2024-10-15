Politics / The Harris Campaign Has Offered Trans People Almost Nothing Harris has been virtually silent on trans rights, and her policies would disproportionately benefit well-off trans people.

Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally on October 13, 2024, in Greenville, North Carolina. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Kamala Harris does not, in fact, want to do “transgender operations on illegal aliens in prison”—and that’s too bad.

In a 2019 ACLU survey, the current Democratic presidential nominee said she supported gender-affirming care for all trans adults, even those who were incarcerated in prisons or ICE facilities. After Donald Trump brought the topic up during September’s presidential debate, the ACLU’s Chase Strangio described this care as “a constitutional right”; The New York Times called Trump’s comments the “wildest sounding attack line that was basically true.”

Harris, meanwhile, seems to have walked back her 2019 stance, with her campaign telling Fox News, “That questionnaire is not what she is proposing or running on.” This is perhaps unsurprising: As a senator, Harris aggressively backed anti–sex work legislation like SESTA/FOSTA, and, in 2015, when she was California’s attorney general, her office pushed to deny incarcerated trans woman Michelle Norsworthy’s plea for gender-affirming care while she was being held in a men’s prison. (As MSNBC’s Katelyn Burns recalled, “Harris’ explanation was that she had fought internally within her department to support providing gender affirming care for prisoners, even as her office led the legal argument against providing such care.”) Trump may click-farm with hateful word salad, but the current Harris platform does not “specifically mention transgender people at all.” And as Democratic candidates have begun indulging in anti-trans rhetoric, Harris has stayed silent.

Which, for liberals, is ideal. Harris has positioned herself as Joe Biden but better, offering similar policies with zippier execution. But in addition to her technocratic zeal, there is another reason many liberals, both cis and trans, support Harris’s trans healthcare policies: because, as with Biden, and as with Trump, they are designed to benefit America’s trans bourgeoisie.

We can unpack this claim about transition and class via Rule 1557, the Affordable Care Act’s nondiscrimination clause. Prior to 1557, legal medical transition had mostly been restricted to white, bourgeois transsexuals, who, since the 1980s, have paid out of pocket. In the early 2000s, medical transition became increasingly available through private employer insurance, especially for white-collar employees of the American empire’s military and tech sectors.

The 2010 passage of the ACA changed this, but not on purpose. Rule 1557 did not propose new trans healthcare policies, or even describe existing ones (one of many reasons why Medicare for All has always been the floor, not the ceiling, of health justice struggles). Instead, nondiscrimination based on gender was interpreted in ways that forced “essential” aspects of medical transition to be covered by the federal government.

In 2020, Trump narrowed the definition of Rule 1557 to exclude nondiscrimination based on gender and sexuality. If elected, he could easily do it again; he could also just dismantle the ACA entirely. Controlled demolition at the level of statecraft is, after all, the modus operandi of Project 2025, the Heritage Foundation’s “presidential transition” plan. But whether he gets rid of the ACA entirely or just narrows coverage, it’s clear that Trump will make moves on trans healthcare at the federal level.

Regardless of what Trump does to the ACA, however, white bourgeois trans people who can afford to pay out of pocket will still be able to transition medically. This is why we should not buy the liberal fearmongering rhetoric that Trump will send every trans person in America to detention facilities. He won’t. (We should instead focus on the already-existing detention centers being expanded in real time, from hyper-militarized ICE facilities across the US southern border to Sde Teiman, the Israeli “military base” that regularly subjects Palestinians to sexual violence, psychic humiliation, and physical torture—and where US officials have reportedly held daily meetings with Israeli counterparts in recent months.)

In contrast, Harris, like Biden, is unlikely to modify trans healthcare nationally. During the debate, Harris argued that we need to “maintain and grow the Affordable Care Act.” But, in typical Harris style, her plan for actually doing that is vague at best and noxious at worst. While she suggested capping insulin prices and continuing Biden’s policy of letting Medicare negotiate on drug prices, she also reaffirmed her plan, first introduced in 2019, to offer a private option, functionally blocking implementation of a full, federal healthcare policy.