The Weekend Read / I’m a Journalist on SNAP. Here’s What I Saw During the Latest Food Crisis As for virtually all SNAP recipients, my benefits have never been enough to cover monthly food expenses. Meanwhile, Trump calls any food aid at all “un-American.”

Campus Pantry in midtown Tucson in November of 2025, where staff are setting up before opening hours. (Gabb Schivone)

When I arrived at the food distribution center on a weekday afternoon, the line looked like it was a hundred people long. It brought to mind a photo of a bread line from the Great Depression era.

This piece was produced in collaboration with Changewire.

But it was just a normal day at the Campus Pantry, a nonprofit food center in midtown Tucson, Arizona—within the abnormal circumstances of national politics. Several hundred people a day visit this location (a 119 percent jump since 2019), according to data provided by the Pantry—mainly students, but also plenty of low-wage workers on the University of Arizona (UofA) campus.

Although I’ve regularly visited this food center for years—one of several in the area, which range from religious to anarchist to more of a secular nonprofit model like this one—on this particular day, I was anxious about having enough food. On October 24, 2025, I had received a notification that I had been dreading: I was informed that my November food assistance (SNAP) would not be issued, although I had been approved through summer 2026.

Like 42 million other Americans, I was being cut off from federal assistance for basic nutritional needs. Under the insignia for the Arizona Department of Economic Security, the missive from the Family Assistance Administration read:

The United States Department of Agriculture has instructed states to hold the issuance of November 2025 NA benefits until further notice. November NA benefits will not be available on EBT cards until federal funding is available to states.

The United States Department of Agriculture has instructed states to hold the issuance of November 2025 NA benefits until further notice. November NA benefits will not be available on EBT cards until federal funding is available to states.

Ever since the government had shut down in October of 2025 over a fight to extend healthcare subsidies that were about to expire—the longest government shutdown in US history, surpassing the previous record set during the first Trump administration in 2016—rumor had it that food aid, as a government subsidy for those who don’t have enough to eat, would stop next as government workers were furloughed across the country.

Sure enough, that’s exactly what happened. Action spurred reaction; suddenly a political conflict between local, state, and federal governments ensued. A number of states, including Arizona, sued the Trump administration in a bid to force the government to provide emergency food assistance for the duration of the shutdown.

Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s Democratic governor, told the Arizona Capitol Times that Arizona, unlike some of the other plaintiff states, had no emergency money to offset the damage, then at the last minute decided to donate $1.8 million in leftover Covid funds to Arizona food banks.

In the meantime, I had to make some tough decisions in my personal finances. My SNAP benefits had already been slashed earlier in the year. As for virtually all SNAP recipients, my benefits (both before and after the cuts) have never been enough to cover monthly food expenses; it’s always just been a critical supplement for low-income people like me. But to some, even that is somehow un-American. “The American dream is not being on [a] food stamp program,” Brooke Rollins, Trump’s secretary of agriculture, would later say. “The American dream is not being on all these programs. That should be a hand up, not a handout.”

It was about 15 minutes before the center opened. A group of older women in dark blue scrubs chatted in Spanish next to me in line, passing the time like everyone else. Their names were stitched in cursive on their uniforms, above their hearts, like a mechanic’s. At first, I thought they were nurses, but above their right breast pocket I saw a University of Arizona patch that read: “Housing and Residential Life.”

They told me they were custodians at the nearby university dorms. “Must be a tough job,” I said, to which they replied by nodding emphatically.