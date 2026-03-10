Politics / Jesse Jackson Jr. Summons His Father’s “Consistent Prophetic Voice” “He took the ministry from Sunday morning, and he delivered it to the people,” the younger Jackson said.

Jesse Jackson Jr. speaks at a public memorial service to celebrate the life of his father, the civil-rights activist Rev. Jesse Jackson, in Chicago, on March 6, 2026. (Kamil Krzaczynski / AFP via Getty Images)

Chicago—The most compelling message to be delivered during last week’s memorial services for the late Rev. Jesse Jackson came from the firstborn son of the veteran civil rights leader, who ushered in a new era of American politics with his 1984 and 1988 presidential campaigns.

During two remarkable days of eulogies, prayers and gospel music—beginning with Friday’s “People’s Celebration” at the 10,000-seat arena of the House of Hope church on Chicago’s South Side, and concluding with a more intimate gathering on Saturday at the headquarters of Jackson’s Rainbow Push Coalition—crowds listened to extensive remarks by former presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden, heard heartfelt reflections from pastors who had preached with the reverend for decades, and greeted visionary statements from Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and international leaders such as South African President Cyril Ramaphosa with warm and sustained applause. Yet it was former representative Jesse Jackson Jr. who went to a deeper place and captured his father’s legacy with a message that will linger.

Jackson Jr. recognized the full scope and character of his father’s mission as the country preacher who brought “a consistent prophetic voice” to struggles for economic, social, racial justice, and peace, over the course of more than six decades in the public eye. In a pair of addresses that were deeply rooted in his own Christian faith, and in his sense of urgency regarding the challenges facing forgotten people in both the United States and places such as Gaza, the younger Jackson spoke of his father as a transformative figure not merely in politics but in the daily lives of the Rainbow Coalition of humanity that he sought to raise up.

“He took the ministry from Sunday morning, and he delivered it to the people,” Jackson Jr. said of his father, a Baptist minister who urged millions of disenchanted and disenfranchised Americans to recognize that “I am somebody!”

“‘I am somebody’-ness is what Jesse Jackson is known for, not the ‘84 and ‘88 campaign and voter registration,” he said on Friday. “Jesse Jackson’s greatest contribution is not political. It is psychological.”

To illustrate the profound psychological impact of his father’s “Keep Hope Alive!” ministry, Jesse Jackson Jr. recalled the writings of philosopher and theologian Howard Thurman about his life in the segregated South of the early 20th century. The great thinker’s autobiography, With Head and Heart, is dedicated to an older Black man in overalls who encountered the young Thurman in a moment of desperation at a Southern train station. Thurman had been told that he needed a second ticket, which he could not afford, to bring along a case filled with his belongings—“the broken pieces of his life”—on the journey that was supposed to take him from Jim Crow Florida toward all the possibilities that extended from higher education. The older man pulled coins from his own pocket, bought the second ticket, and sent Thurman off to college and a distinguished career as a minister, academic, and author who profoundly influenced the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and other leaders of the civil rights movement. The theologian never got the man’s name, so his dedication read, “To the stranger in the railroad station in Daytona Beach, who restored my broken dream 65 years ago.”

For millions of Americans, and millions more around the world, said Jackson Jr., “the stranger came in the form and in the embodiment of Jesse Jackson…who restored our hope and changed the trajectory of our lives.”

That was a beautiful statement.

But the younger Jackson, who spoke movingly on Saturday about his own struggles in life, including health challenges and a federal investigation that derailed his political career and led to his incarceration over a decade ago, did not stop there.

Even as he is mounting a strong campaign to return to Congress–in a March 17 Democratic primary for his old Second Congressional District representing Chicago’s South Side and suburban and rural communities that extend beyond it—Jackson Jr. rejected the politically cautious path. Instead, he recalled how his father had pressured presidents and senators, CEOs and billionaires, to do more for the people, at home and abroad, who did not share the power and wealth of the elites.