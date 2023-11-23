Politics / FDR Taught Us How to Talk Politics on Thanksgiving The 32nd president used his holiday proclamations to call for “the establishment on earth of freedom, brotherhood, and justice.”

Thanksgiving 1933. (Bettmann / Corbis / Bettmann Archive)

Robert Reich offers advice for holiday gatherings with family members and friends who may not be aligned ideologically: Talk politics.

Just do it in a smart way.

The former secretary of labor doesn’t advocate launching into partisan arguments around the Thanksgiving dinner table. Rather, he suggests that, on days when we are supposed to be inclined toward fellowship and generosity, we should not hesitate to discuss how that might be achieved. “Name-calling will get you nowhere,” suggests Reich. Rather, he says, handle disagreeable tablemates with a good-spirited observation that “You know, we have much more in common than it seems. You care about America. I care about America. We all want a stronger economy. We all care about money in politics. We all want to leave a better world for our kids.”

That’s wise counsel as we enter into a holiday season when tensions are especially high in America. There is no point in denying the fact that ours is a deeply divided nation, buffeted by economic inequality and systemic injustice. This is a country where antisemitism and Islamophobia are on the rise, where racism and xenophobia and anti-trans hate are on open display not just on our streets but in our legislative chambers; where former president Donald Trump is pulling words out of the fascist lexicon to refer to his critics as “vermin” and to claim that immigration is “poisoning the blood of our country,” and where social media platforms are flooded with crude stereotyping and vile hate-mongering.

The atomization of communications means that Americans no longer begin conversations—on holidays or most other days—with a common set of facts, or an inclination to hear one another out. It is easy to scoff that Reich is naive to imagine that we can still engage in a civil discourse that strives for not just common ground but justice.

Yet, we’ve been divided before. And, at our best, we have found our ways back to one another.