Politics / Donald Trump’s Corruption of the Law Is Destroying American Democracy If Democrats don’t fight this with everything they have, they are basically admitting that authoritarianism is here to stay.

President Donald Trump introduces White House border czar Tom Homan during a “One Big, Beautiful” event in the East Room of the White House, on June 26, 2025. (Francis Chung / Politico via AP Images)

Donald Trump lies about virtually everything except for one topic: his unrelenting hatred of his political foes. He’s willing to indulge this rage even at the most inappropriate moments—say, a nationally televised funeral service supposedly based on Christian faith and healing.

On Sunday, during the memorial for slain right-wing activist Charlie Kirk at an NFL stadium in Arizona, many of the speakers took the high road despite their prior history of being unvarnished partisans. Kirk’s widow, Erika, even went so far as to offer forgiveness to her husband’s alleged assassin.

But the high road is not one that Trump ever wants to walk down. He prefers more subterranean paths.

In his address to the 60,000-strong crowd, the president said that Kirk “did not hate his opponents. He wanted the best for them.” So far, so standard. Then Trump swerved: “That’s where I disagreed with Charlie. I hate my opponent and I don’t want the best for them.”

Whatever their distastefulness, these bitter words have the virtue of honesty. Indeed, they offer a key to Trump’s entire presidency. Rather than governing on behalf of the nation as a whole, he has been guided by the principle that presidential power is about helping friends and punishing enemies.

Trump has been particularly eager to deploy law enforcement as a weapon against foes and a shield for allies, all with a view to shoring up his power. Two events on Saturday clarified Trump’s corruption of the law.

On Saturday night, Trump posted a message to Attorney General Pam Bondi demanding that she persecute three of his most prominent political enemies—former FBI director James Comey, California Senator Adam Schiff, and New York Attorney General Letitia James. Trump also said he was naming his former attorney Lindsey Halligan to a key prosecutor’s office. The post reads:

Pam: I have reviewed over 30 statements and posts saying that, essentially, “same old story as last time, all talk, no action. Nothing is being done. What about Comey, Adam “Shifty” Schiff, Leticia??? They’re all guilty as hell, but nothing is going to be done.” Then we almost put in a Democrat supported U.S. Attorney, in Virginia, with a really bad Republican past. A Woke RINO, who was never going to do his job. That’s why two of the worst Dem Senators PUSHED him so hard. He even lied to the media and said he quit, and that we had no case. No, I fired him, and there is a GREAT CASE, and many lawyers, and legal pundits, say so. Lindsey Halligan is a really good lawyer, and likes you, a lot. We can’t delay any longer, it’s killing our reputation and credibility. They impeached me twice, and indicted me (5 times!), OVER NOTHING. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!! President DJT

Also on Saturday, MSNBC reported that Tom Homan, who served as acting director for Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Trump’s first term and is now his so-called “border czar,” had been targeted in an FBI sting operation just before the 2024 election. According to the news site, FBI agents recorded Homan “accepting $50,000 in cash after indicating he could help the agents—who were posing as business executives—win government contracts in a second Trump administration.”