Politics / Obama Delivers a Scorching Rebuke to Trump—and Centrist Dems Unlike other establishment figures, the former president isn’t scared to associate with the party’s left flank.

Former US president Barack Obama, left, and Abdul El-Sayed, Democratic US Senate candidate from Michigan, during a campaign event in Detroit, Michigan, on Saturday, October 24, 2026. (Emily Elconin / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Barack Obama has been out of office for more than a decade and is prohibited by the Constitution from running for the presidency again. But he remains a central figure in the Democratic Party.

This is even though Obama’s ultimate legacy is still uncertain—far more than that of many ex-presidents. He made history as the first African American president, an achievement that owed much to his extraordinary charisma and political instincts. And he remains the only Democrat since Franklin Delano Roosevelt to win a majority of the popular vote more than once.

But the fact that Obama was succeeded by Donald Trump has cast a shadow over the Democratic titan’s tenure. Further, Obama’s successors as party leaders have all failed. He helped clear the field for Hillary Clinton in 2016, which ended with Trump’s election. In 2020, he worked behind the scenes to consolidate mainstream Democrats behind his former vice president, Joe Biden. Although Biden won the presidency, his term ended in disaster—and a second Trump presidency—as he pursued reelection despite visible signs of cognitive decline.

Trump ran in 2016 on popular dissatisfaction with Obama’s style of centrist leadership—frustration that was not confined to the MAGA fringes. The populist left, exemplified by Bernie Sanders, also felt Obama was too eager to shore up the status quo and had missed the chance y to push for much more populist economic policies in the wake of the Great Recession.

One of Obama’s critics during his presidency was an assistant professor at Columbia named Abdul El-Sayed. In 2012, El-Sayed wrote an article for The Huffington Post that distilled the left’s case against Obama. He lamented, “This leader has perpetuated war, violated our civil liberties, deported more people from our shores than any other president before him, and the list of his failures goes on.”

Since then, El-Sayed has moved into public service. Now, he is the Democratic Senate nominee in Michigan, running on the slogan “Money Out of Politics, Money in Your Pockets, Medicare for All.” Accordingly, El-Sayed has tempered his criticism of Obama. Earlier this month, he addressed a reporter’s question about his past comments by asking,

“Do you love your dad? Do you agree with everything your dad has ever done? It’s a normal thing to love somebody, to really appreciate all that they’ve done, and to say, ‘Hey, here’s some things I would have done differently.’ But they still did some important things to create opportunity for you. There is no world in which I get to run for office without somebody like President Obama.

El-Sayed’s friendlier words have been notably matched by Obama’s embrace of the younger politician. On Saturday, Obama went to Michigan to deliver a terrific stemwinder in support of El-Sayed and Joycelen Benson (the state’s Democratic candidate for governor).

The speech proved that Obama has lost none of his skills as a rousing orator. He might be a retired politician, but he’s not a retiring one. He still has a remarkable ability to work up a crowd and to land well-aimed jabs at his foes, remarks that hit with force because they are delivered with preternatural confidence.

Much of Obama’s speech, not surprisingly, was taken up with decrying Trump’s failures—from the betrayal of Trump’s promises to both avoid new wars and to lower prices, to the president’s corruption and gaudy self-celebration. In a passage that seems to have particularly upset Republicans, Obama noted that Trump