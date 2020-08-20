Too much has happened since last we chatted. The pace at which the crises facing our nation keep unfolding has been exhausting, and the pain of our collective and individual losses is too enormous to put into words. But there is hope. We are, on this last night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, just 75 days from the November 3 general election in which Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, will take on President Donald Trump and—unless something truly wild happens next week—his VP Mike Pence. Ad Policy

To wrap up the Democratic convention, we’re joined by The Nation’s national affairs correspondents, Joan Walsh, John Nichols, and Jeet Heer; our justice correspondent, Elie Mystal, and strikes correspondent, Jane McAlevey; columnist Katha Pollitt; and our editor in chief, D.D. Guttenplan. Log on at 8:45 ET tonight for commentary, quips, and analysis. Just because we’re physically distanced doesn’t mean we have to be socially apart.

—Anna Hiatt, executive digital editor