Politics / I Was Banned From CPAC, but the Extremists Weren’t From the lobby, I watched neo-Nazis and other far-right figures waltz unimpeded into Conservative Political Action Conference.

A person wears a hat supporting those arrested for participating in the January 6 US Capitol attack during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Md., on February 22, 2024. (Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images))

National Harbor, Md.—On February 23, the third day of the Conservative Political Action Conference, Ryan Sanchez, who had been kicked out of the US Marine Corps for his involvement with white nationalists, sidled up to me at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel and Convention Center. After I’d been barred from CPAC the day prior, I had turned a table in the lobby into my temporary office. He had recognized me for my reporting—some of it undercover—of the far-right movement. Sanchez had slicked-back hair and wore a black leather jacket over a black mock turtleneck. His friends buzzed around us while he talked at me; eventually, he suggested getting a photo. I didn’t want to cede ground, but neither did I want to be photographed with them. I put my head down, covered my face with my arms, and extended my middle finger in a gesture of resistance. Leaning into me, Sanchez laid his left arm across my shoulders, made a duck face and a hang-loose gesture. Once a photo had been captured, he threw his arm up in a Sieg Heil! to his guffawing friends.

Still, this had been less harrowing than last year when Sanchez and his friends had circled me in a hallway, calling me a slut and making Holocaust jokes for six minutes on a livestream.

I was here to write about the decline of CPAC. In the past, it was an event that required overflow rooms and had multiple breakout sessions. It was a place for the Republican elite to hobnob and network. Now, despite this being an election year, videos showed half the seats empty, and breakout sessions were scarce and timed to not conflict with speeches. The main stage—the only stage—featured panels on whether Michelle Obama is secretly gearing up to be president and talks on “Stopping Georgey Soros,” bizarrely ascribing a cutesy nickname to the GOP’s favorite boogeyman.

CPAC organizers granted me press credentials, but before the conference started, I received an e-mail saying they had been revoked. Matt Schlapp, CPAC’s head organizer, had announced that some members of the liberal media would have their press credentials rescinded, but they would be able to buy tickets to attend. So I bought a ticket.

But within hours of arriving at CPAC on Thursday, a security guard took my badge off my neck and escorted me out of the conference. I was on a red-flag list, he explained, and, unlike the other journalists who had purchased tickets, I should never have been allowed inside. So instead of covering the content of the conference, this is a story about the neo-Nazis and other extremists that I watched enter the conference.

I, of course, saw Sanchez and his crew parade by. Sanchez, a former member of the racist fight club Rise Above Movement and the white-nationalist organization Identity Evropa, fancies himself a charmer, masking his attempts to intimidate with a superficial kindness. He offered his condolences over my situation, saying he thought CPAC was too boring to be worth coming back to next year. He told me that if he got kicked out, we could form a horseshoe theory anti-CPAC alliance. But he waltzed right into the conference.