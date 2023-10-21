Politics / Blessed Be the Peacemakers, Unless They Raise their Voices in Washington Humanitarian groups propose to stop the killing in Palestine and Israel, but members of Congress who echo their calls are condemned in DC.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., left, talks during a press conference to call for a ceasefire in Israel and Gaza on Capitol Hill, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, in Washington. (Mariam Zuhaib / AP)

Little attention is paid by most of the American media and political class to what humanitarian groups working on the ground in Gaza—and their international allies—have to say about ending the death spiral in the Middle East.

But leaders of these groups are speaking with moral clarity about the need to take immediate steps to end the sheer horror that has cost more than 5,500 Israeli and Palestinian lives in the two weeks since the October 7 Hamas assault on Israeli kibbutzim and a music festival.

On October 13, officials with Save the Children International, Oxfam International, Handicap International/Humanity & Inclusion, Plan International, Mercy Corps, the Norwegian Refugee Council, and a number of European affiliates of Médecins du Monde (Doctors of the World) issued a joint statement urging world leaders to demand an immediate cessation of hostilities.

“We plead with world leaders and actors on the ground to prioritize the preservation of human life above all else,” they wrote. “Anything less will forever be a stain on our collective conscience.”

As the week went on, more groups issued calls for an end to the killing, culminating with an October 18 demand by more than 300 religious, peace and development groups—including the American Friends Service Committee, Care International, Christian Aid, Church World Service, the Episcopal Church, Islamic Relief, the Jewish Network for Palestine, Lutheran World Service and Pax Christi International—for a ceasefire and for “all Heads of State, the UN Security Council, and actors on the ground, to prioritize the preservation of human life above all else.”

A day later, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” in Gaza. “Too many lives–and the fate of the entire region–hang in the balance,” he declared.

Recognizing that reality is not radical.

Yet the world leaders who are in a position to intervene are not responding, even as UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Ravina Shamdasani warns that “we have grave fears about the toll on civilians in the coming days. Military operations show no signs of abating, the continued siege on Gaza is affecting water supply, food, medicine and other basic needs, and there are daily indications of violations of the laws of war and international human rights law.”