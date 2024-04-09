Economy / Fatal Recklessness at Boeing Traces Back to Long-Standing C-Suite Greed Why Jack Welch’s philosophy of maximizing short-term shareholder value at all costs is to blame.

The headquarters for The Boeing Company is seen on January 31, 2024, in Arlington, Virginia, as the company prepared to release their first quarterly earnings report after a door panel blew out on their Max 9 aircraft mid flight. (Samuel Corum / Getty Images)

Frazzled, exhausted employees. Major components being installed out of order. Well-orchestrated assembly lines breaking down. No, this isn’t a burger joint at rush hour; it’s how a Boeing whistleblower described the 737 Max manufacturing plant where he used to work. As he put it: “We were rushing planes out the door.” And that’s how you get doors rushing out of planes.

It’s no wonder that, for six years now, passengers have experienced harrowing and sometimes fatal malfunctions on Boeing planes: A panel tearing off and leaving a gaping hole in the side of an ascending aircraft. A wheel falling off during takeoff. A cockpit window cracking. Planes crashing because of faulty, secret software that was never mentioned in pilot training. New examples seem to be coming to light constantly: Earlier this week, a Houston-bound Boeing plane lost its engine cover 35 minutes into its journey.

But despite the flood of well-deserved media attention that this company’s woes have received, Boeing is not unique. Across companies and industries, fatal recklessness has been justified time and again in the name of the profit motive. Too often, we discover too late that executives knew about dangers with their products and services, and forged on anyway. Preventable consumer death will continue to be treated as simply part of the cost of doing business—until the people running America’s biggest companies are compelled to understand that they will suffer real consequences.

This is about more than faulty manufacturing. As aviation expert Jeff Wise wrote recently, it reflects a broader negligence at Boeing that traces back to long-standing C-suite greed.

In 1997, Boeing acquired McDonnell Douglas, one of their largest competitors, in a $13.3 billion merger, which at the time was the 10th biggest in US history. In so doing, it also adopted the company’s CEO, Harry Stonecipher, into executive leadership—a man who, as Wise points out, subscribed to the Jack Welch philosophy of maximizing short-term shareholder value at all costs.

That view quickly took hold at the new Boeing. One CEO after another drove up Boeing’s stock value by skimping on its greatest assets: its world-leading engineering and the experts who made it possible. In the last decade alone, the company spent over half a billion dollars on executive pay and $40 billion on stock buybacks instead of reinvesting those profits in operations. Cracks in this approach started showing in 2018 and 2019, when two faulty 737 Max planes crashed, leaving 346 people dead.

Boeing has faced some repercussions from its string of disasters since then. Its stock is down 29 percent this year, its CEO is stepping down, and the FAA has ordered it to shore up its manufacturing practices by June. But unlike a Boeing plane, Boeing’s reputation isn’t exactly in shambles; a number of analysts seem to believe the company will bounce back.