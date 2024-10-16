Politics / Black Men Will Vote for Harris—White Men Are the Problem Why is the media talking so much about the fraction of Black men who might go MAGA when more than 60 percent of white men will vote for Trump?

Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris takes the stage during a campaign rally on October 13, 2024, in Greenville, North Carolina.

(Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Vice President Kamala Harris unveiled a platform of policies to court Black male voters this week, which she called the “Opportunity Agenda for Black Men.” The platform includes business loans for Black entrepreneurs, legalization of marijuana, and better regulation of the cryptocurrency market, which disproportionately predates on Black men.

I’ve read her plan, because reading such things is part of my job, but speaking as just a regular Black male voter, I honestly and deeply do not give a shit. We are three weeks out from a presidential election against a deranged fascist named Donald Trump. I do not need nor require a personalized agenda addressing my particular issues at this late date—and if I did need one this would not be it, not the least because it doesn’t contain any meaningful way to prevent the cops from harassing or murdering me and my Black children as we try to live out our lives in this racist country. The time for a Black male agenda was three years ago when Democrats briefly controlled the White House and both chambers of Congress. Because I understand basic civics, I will continue to address my questions to Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema about why such an agenda never materialized.

But I’m not here to talk about the past. I do not need more reliable crypto and an NFT in my lunchbox telling me I’m a big strong man in order to choose correctly between a moderate Black woman and the obvious white supremacist who believes in eugenics. I will be voting for Harris on November 5, and then spend the 1,500 days between that date and the next presidential election in 2028 advocating for my version of a Black agenda. Going on TikTok to advocate for Black people in October means nothing if you don’t show up with the same energy and ideas in January.

It might be tempting to write me off as a bougie negro who has lost touch with his community, but I’d like to point out that the overwhelming majority of Black male voters are going to do exactly what I do: vote for Harris. Harris will receive between 85 and 90 percent of the Black male vote. I acknowledge that the difference between 85 percent and 90 percent could be the difference in Harris winning or losing a critical state or two, but I simply refuse to engage in a conversation that paints Black male support as the “problem” for Harris in this election. Over 60 percent of white men are going to vote for a convicted felon. Somewhere around 50 percent of white women are going to vote for an adjudicated rapist and devout misogynist. Black men are not your problem, Democrats.

The “problem” in this country is how the majority of white people vote. The force holding this country back is the majority of white people. The people who have turned against democracy are the majority of white people. The global force destroying the environment of this earth is the majority of white people. If you are in the white liberal minority and you want to freak out about something, freak out about your cousins and grandmothers and colleagues who are about to cast a ballot for an unhinged authoritarian. Go deal with the white people in your life instead of placing the burden on Black folks to save this country from the majority of white folks yet again.

Of course, asking white folks to look in the mirror and address their own bullshit has been the plea of every Black thinker and intellectual from Frederick Douglass to Chris Rock. This country has become comfortable with the idea that white support for white supremacy is inevitable. The white voters who will support this fascism are consistently treated by the media as if they are merely doing the very best they can given the economic and social forces they believe exist, even though most of what these white voters believe is factually, demonstrably wrong.

This fallacious idea that white people are always doing their best—and that it’s up to everyone else to stop them if they disagree—is such a common feature of American political discourse that you’ll still see a majority of white folks defend the enslavers and rapists who wrote the Constitution. They’ll call these founders “men of their times,” even though there were other, better men (and women!) who knew in real time that slavery was wrong and that women should have political equality. The enslaved people, for instance, were “men of their times” and knew slavery was wrong. But most whites, even the “progressive” ones at the time, went along with the unforgivable evil of human bondage. The only time progressive white folks actually stood up to their racist brothers and cousins was in the 1860s, and the racist whites were so pissed about the normal operation of democratic governance that elected Abraham Lincoln that they seceded from the Union and started a civil war. Usually, instead of dealing with retrograde white folks, liberal whites look for somebody else to blame.

In this election, the powers that be have decided that Black men are the appropriate scapegoat. Yes, the overwhelming majority of Black male voters will vote for Harris, but what about those who don’t vote? What about the dudes who will stay on the couch? Surely, if every Black man would just crawl over broken glass to vote for Harris, our democracy could be saved. Since not every single sentient brother will perform their assigned civic duty of saving white folks like the magic negroes we are supposed to be, clearly Harris must have a problem with Black men—or so the story goes.

Harris does not have a “problem” with Black men. That said, she does appear, based on the polls, to be slightly underperforming Joe Biden in 2020 with… men. All men. White men, Black men, Latino men, AAPI men, men without a college degree, men with a college degree, working men, businessmen, and pretty much every other flavor of men—except perhaps Black queer men, who appear to be all in for the VP.

Gosh, I can’t imagine why. Is the fact that America is the only major democracy to never have elected a woman as its leader something more than mere coincidence? Could it be that too many cis-hetero American men are pathetic little rump creatures who have been taught by their fathers and movies to view women as prizes to be won instead of equals to be respected? I guess there are some things we’ll never know for sure.