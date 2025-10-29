Politics / Graham Platner and the Online Rush to Judgment At some point, we have to recognize that we just don’t know about the Maine Senate candidate’s past motivations—or about much of anything else, either.



Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner speaks at a town hall in Ogunquit, Maine. (Sophie Park / Getty Images)

I’ve got a dim view of online discourse, and decided long ago to opt out of it. Arguing about our problems online strikes me as philosophically similar to (and about as likely to succeed as) homeopathy. You don’t fix a car by repeatedly slamming it into the brick wall you wrecked it against in the first place.

Every once in a while, though, events conspire to convince me to turn myself into a crash test dummy—the latest instance being Graham Platner’s campaign for US Senate, and the maelstrom of shit it has kicked up in its wake. As a native Mainer with a profile similar to Platner’s, I’m arguably in a better position than most to weigh in on the matter.

But the process of examining what’s already been said to determine whether anything’s worth saying left me demoralized to the point of paralysis. Worse than that—it left me lonely. As usual, everyone seems so rigidly certain of what they think and feel, while I sit silenced by—and seemingly alone in—my ambivalence.

It would be easy for me to take a hard stance one way or another on Platner, get a byline and a couple of bucks out of it, and relieve this loneliness in the bargain. And why not? It often seems our political discourse is the exclusive domain of charlatans and opportunists, people who may or may not believe what they say, but believe 100 percent in saying it for the purpose of enriching themselves.

I’m equally split regarding one major topic of debate about Platner—that he’s a political novice with questionable judgment who’s got too many Reddit skeletons in his closet to have a chance in the general. Part of me thinks this could be true, and may even be as self-evident as those arguing against Platner seem to believe. And then the other part of me responds: Does anyone really think they know anymore what will and will not prove fatal to a candidate’s chances? And if in fact some people do believe it’s possible to know that, is it maybe their judgment, and not Platner’s, we should be questioning?

Then there’s Platner’s politics, and their apparent wellspring: a postindustrial blue-collar perspective informed by Platner’s experiences with American foreign misadventure. As a native of central Maine whose parents often had to choose which bills to pay, I could make a convincing argument that Platner is not, in fact, one of my people. I could insist that having a well-known architect for a grandfather and an assistant DA for a father and attending not one but two tony private high schools is disqualifying—always and forever—for the title of working-class hero. And part of me—the part that remembers the figures on my father’s pay stubs, the part that’s still getting by on a public high school diploma and little else—believes that’s true.

But it’s also true that Platner, at least to my eye, seems to be who he sells himself as. In a world desperately short on both character and conviction, he appears to have both. Beyond that, it’s precisely in his flaws that I find Platner most appealing. I’ve been that drunk in public. I’ve got a tattoo I definitely should have given more thought. I’ve gone through mental troughs that were not at all pretty but that I like to think made me a better friend, husband, human.

One of the things I’ve learned, in my own reckonings with mental fragility, is something of a paradox: that I know almost nothing. And while that likely sounds like a state of mind you’d prefer to avoid, I’d invite you to consider it is precisely this not-knowing that could save us.

Never have so many of us been so certain of so much. At a time when your car mechanic avers an ironclad understanding of what should be done about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and the middle-management flunky at your bank knows precisely how the latest season of his favorite television show should have been written if not for the idiots who actually wrote it, it’s come to feel like saying “I don’t know” might be the last subversive act left to us.

I don’t know, for example… if God exists. Or, assuming He does, I don’t know the first thing about what His nature might be. I don’t know how He feels about homosexuality, or whether He even cares that there’s a president of the United States, let alone who it happens to be. My dearth of knowledge regarding the divine, I should note, is not due to a lack of exposure to or immersion in various religious traditions. I’ve been told plenty about God, but I know nothing about Him.