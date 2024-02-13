Biden Is Mad at Netanyahu? Spare Me. An infuriating, thuddingly predictable genre of article has emerged: the “Biden is really upset with Israel behind the scenes” story.

President Joe Biden answers questions about Israel after speaking about the special counsel’s report in the White House in Washington, D.C., on February 8, 2024. (Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images)

The Washington Post published a report on Sunday with a dramatic claim: The relationship between Joe Biden and Benjamin Netanyahu is terrible. From the Post (emphasis mine): “President Biden and his top aides are closer to a breach with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu than at any time since the Gaza War began, no longer viewing him as a productive partner who can be influenced even in private, according to several people familiar with their internal discussions. The mounting frustration with Netanyahu has prompted some of Biden’s aides to urge him to be more publicly critical of the prime minister over his country’s military operation in Gaza, according to six people familiar with the conversations, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.”

“Closer to a breach” than “at any time since the Gaza war began,” you say? “Mounting frustration,” is it? The average reader could only assume that some big shift in the American approach to Israel’s assault on Gaza is on the way.

Well, let me amend that. The average reader who has never read a single story about Gaza before this Washington Post report could only assume that some big shift in the American approach to Israel’s assault on Gaza is on the way.

The average reader who has been following Gaza coverage for the past few months, however, would recognize what has become one of the more thuddingly predictable and infuriating genres to emerge post–October 7: the “Biden is really mad at Netanyahu behind the scenes” story. There’s a problem with these pieces: They have virtually nothing to do with how Biden has actually handled the war.

Leading outlets have been running these kinds of reports over and over again since Israel’s bombardment began.