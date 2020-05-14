Ready to fight back? Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every week. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every week.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month!

Support Progressive Journalism The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter. The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter.

Fight Back! Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Travel With The Nation Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits. Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits.

Sign up for our Wine Club today. Did you know you can support The Nation by drinking wine?

Joe Biden is not an inspired presidential contender. He offers, at best, the promise of normalcy in a moment when Donald Trump’s surreal approach to campaigning and governing has worn everyone out. That might be enough to provide Biden with a win in 2020, as some polls suggest. But the operative word is “might.” Ad Policy

The reality that Biden and his partisans must wrestle with is that the former vice president did not become the presumptive nominee of the Democratic Party because of his superior ideas, oratory, or organization. Rather, a convenient primary schedule, a coalescing of centrists, and enthusiastic media cheerleading gave him a boost at precisely the moment when he needed it to pull ahead of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. If Biden has even a modicum of political sense, he has to realize that he got lucky. And that luck can run out.

Biden needs something more than ritualistic endorsements from Democrats who feel they have no other choice, a home-studio campaign strategy, and the hope that Americans will remember Trump peddled bleach as an antidote to the coronavirus. He needs a political party that is prepared to turn this campaign into a movement.

Biden is not a movement builder. Neither is the Democratic National Committee as it currently exists. But the policy task forces announced this week by the Biden and Sanders camps hold out the promise that the party could in this period of social and economic crisis become something that the vast majority of Americans can believe in. MORE FROM John Nichols Journalism Cannot Be a Covid-19 Casualty May 12, 2020 ‘Mass Unemployment Is a Policy Choice’ May 8, 2020 The Labor Department Is Sacrificing Workers on the Altar of ‘Reopening’ May 7, 2020 Author page

For that to happen, however, Biden and his team need to get out of the way. That will be hard; they will want the so-called “unity task forces” to be nothing more than window dressing for a campaign that is struggling to appeal to backers of Sanders and to the disenfranchised, disenchanted, and disengaged potential voters who could turn a close contest into a Democratic win. But a façade of unity, forged in compromise and concession, will not do the job. Nor will a self-serving nod to the task forces from a candidate who still takes advice from former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers and money from billionaires.

What Democrats require is a coherent agenda, and a campaign, that breaks sufficiently from the old politics to capture the imagination of the American electorate at a time when the coronavirus pandemic and an economic meltdown preclude a return to normal. The party has to propose a new direction. And these task forces on the economy, immigration, healthcare, criminal justice, education, and climate action could do just that. While each task force is made up of both Biden and Sanders backers, the most dynamic figures on most of them are progressives.

A climate change task force co-chaired by Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Sanders ally who has been the most prominent advocate for a Green New Deal, and former Secretary of State John Kerry, a Biden surrogate who has a credible environmental record and who hails AOC’s leadership on climate issues, has the potential to act as boldly as is necessary. The presence of two other Sanders designees on the task force—Center for Rural Enterprise and Environmental Justice founder Catherine Flowers and Sunrise Movement co-founder Varshini Prakash—strengthens the argument that meaningful agenda-setting could actually occur. Current Issue View our current issue

“A year and a half ago, our movement was joined by then Representative-elect Ocasio-Cortez in Nancy Pelosi’s office demanding that the Democrats develop a solution at the scale of the climate crisis,” says Prakash. “Now, together, we’ll be helping to write the Democratic Platform on climate.” The emphasis that Prakash and the Sunrise Movement put on “building our movement and raising our voices loudly for a Green New Deal” is the key.

These task forces are charged with forging platform language, which is important, but their real duty should be to help frame a campaign that, as Sanders suggests, “will unify our party in a transformational and progressive direction.” There’s no doubt that Biden—and other Democratic candidates—could benefit from that connection. That’s won’t happen if the task forces function merely as extensions of the Biden campaign, however. That’s not how a movement-driven politics works. Candidates have to embrace proposals and programs that are developed by activists, and then carry the agenda into the fall competition.

While there will be great attention to the climate crisis task force, several of the others also have the potential to move the party and its 2020 campaign in a transformational and progressive direction. A health-care task force that is cochaired by Representative Pramila Jayapal, the Congressional Progressive Caucus cochair who has emerged as the leading House advocate for Medicare for All, and it includes Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, the former director Detroit Health Department. It can and must craft the arguments that Biden will need to move from his tepid approach to health-care issues toward the bolder stance advocated by Sanders, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, and other Democratic presidential contenders. The Race The Most Consequential Decision of Biden’s 2020 Campaign John Nichols

The same goes for a task force on the economy cochaired by Sara Nelson, the international president of the Association of Flight Attendants who is an essential advocate for labor rights, and Representative Karen Bass, the Congressional Black Caucus chair and Congressional Progressive Caucus member whose name has appeared on lists of vice presidential prospects. The committee’s potential is enhanced by Jared Bernstein, an Economic Policy Institute veteran who served as Deputy Chief Economist for the Department of Labor under Labor Secretary Robert Reich and as Vice President Biden’s Chief Economist and Economic Policy Advisor, and by Stephanie Kelton, an advisor to Sanders who is the editor-in-chief of the blog New Economic Perspectives and a savvy critic of austerity.

Task forces are supposed to come up with ideas. Ideally, new and innovative ideas. If Biden and his campaign let these groups do their work, and if the presumptive nominee and the party use the agendas that are developed as a cue to move in a sufficiently progressive direction, Democrats might again be what they were in the days when Franklin Roosevelt and his New Deal Coalition won overwhelming victories: the dynamic force in our politics and our governance.