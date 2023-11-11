Activism / They Helped to Get Biden Elected. Now They’re Demanding That He Back a Cease-Fire. The president cannot afford to lose the generation of young political activists who are telling him he is flat wrong when it comes to Gaza.

President Joe Biden after arriving on Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Thursday, November 9, 2023. (Stephanie Scarbrough / AP)

Joe Biden flipped Wisconsin in 2020, moving the battleground state that had narrowly favored Donald Trump in 2016 back into the Democratic column.

But Biden didn’t do it on his own.

He relied on a dedicated team of mostly young activists who have transformed the politics of Wisconsin and other swing states by infusing local Democratic Party operations with fresh energy and skills.

Heba Mohammad, a veteran political organizer and former city council candidate in Green Bay, was an essential member of the 2020 team, serving as the Biden campaign’s Wisconsin Digital Organizing Director. Now, the Palestinian-American Wisconsinite is one of the chief organizers of a national drive to get Biden to support a cease-fire in Gaza, and she has a warning for the Democratic president she helped to elect: “The only pathway to justice and peace for both Palestinians and Israelis is to end the conditions of occupation, apartheid, and ethnic cleansing that led to the violence we are witnessing now. A cease-fire is the first step. President Biden has the ability and responsibility to save lives and reduce human suffering—if he doesn’t act swiftly, his legacy will be genocide.”

Mohammad is not alone in her view of what must be done to end the devastation that has been seen in the Middle East, where an October 7 attack by Hamas left more than 1,400 Israelis dead and the ensuing Israeli military assault on Gaza has left more than 10,000 Palestinians dead.